Belgium Gives Ukraine EUR 2.2B In Aid Since War-Start

This was reported to Ukrinform by the Belgian Foreign Ministry on the occasion of the visit to Kyiv of a powerful Belgian government delegation, which included Prime Minister Bart de Wever, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign, European Affairs and Development Cooperation Maxime Prévot, and Minister of Defense Theo Francken.

“Belgium is among the top twenty donor countries per capita. Since the large-scale Russian invasion, our country has provided more than 2.2 billion euros in aid to Ukraine. Of this amount, 150 million euros has been specifically allocated to reconstruction as part of the BE-Relieve programme, managed by Enabel. The focus is on three strategic areas: sustainable energy and circular construction, health and social protection, and education, skills, and employment,” the ministry recalls.

As noted, the said Belgian programs were used to repair and rebuild affected schools, hospitals, and energy facilities in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

In addition to participating in official meetings with the political leadership of Ukraine, during his visit to Kyiv, Maxime Prévot will, in particular, visit a school where a reliable air-raid shelter has been built with Belgium's help. He will also visit the association Save Ukraine Hope & Healing Center and the Protection Centre for Child Victims of Sexual Violence (PANDA), where he will meet the families supported by this NGO, which seek out, counsel, and reintegrate deported children. The Minister will announce an additional 250,000 euros in aid.

“I am deeply impressed by the determination, talent, and creativity of the Ukrainians,” said Minister Maxime Prévot.“They do not want to be victims, but the architects of a new country. Belgium believes in them and wants to help build this future: stronger, more resilient, and fairer than ever.”

As stated in the release, Belgium pays significant attention to investments in the development of people, in the knowledge system, social security and employment. Through the programs of the Enabel agency, Belgium helps, in close cooperation with the Ukrainian government, in providing vocational training and finding jobs, the young people and former military.

In the field of reconstruction of social facilities, such as schools or hospitals, Belgium helps not only to rebuild what was destroyed by the war, but also to build new and modern social institutions.

“Anyone who invests in Ukraine today is investing in peace," emphasizes Maxime Prévot.“This country has been hit by Russian aggression, but it is fighting like an oak tree with deep roots, braving the storms to protect its future. And this future is being written here every day: by teachers who continue to teach, nurses who continue to care, and young people who refuse to give up on their dreams. Belgium will continue to support them. Today, tomorrow, and for as long as necessary. Because Ukraine is not just a country at war. It is a promise. A promise of freedom, resilience, and a European future.”

