United Help Ukraine Provided $75M In Aid To Support Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) United Help Ukraine, one of the largest Ukrainian charitable initiatives in the United States, has raised and provided approximately $75 million in aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's war in 2014.

Maryna Baydyuk, President of United Help Ukraine, shared this information in an interview with Ukrinform.

“For over a decade, we have delivered assistance valued at around $75 million. This includes medical care, training for doctors, battlefield tactical medicine for Ukrainian defenders, psychological support for families, children, and military personnel, as well as extensive humanitarian aid,” Baydyuk explained.

She also highlighted that, beyond their direct efforts, United Help Ukraine activists recognized their ability to amplify U.S. government support for Ukraine, amounting to billions of dollars.

Therefore, one of our key priorities is advocacy for Ukraine, which we've pursued since 2014," the organization's president stated.

According to Baydyuk, the organization works closely with U.S. officials, explaining the importance of continued support for Ukraine.

“Our main goal is to demonstrate not only to ordinary Americans-who already offer tremendous support-but also to Congress, which passed a robust bipartisan aid package for Ukraine last year, that this high level of support must be sustained,” Baydyuk noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, United Help Ukraine is a charitable organization founded in 2014 after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine. As one of the founders of the American Coalition for Ukraine, the organization remains committed to supporting Ukraine's self-defense, restoring peace, and upholding territorial integrity.