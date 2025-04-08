Training For Library Staff To Be Held In Ganja

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On April 10, the next training for library staff will be held in Ganja, based on new educational modules, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) jointly with the Azerbaijan National Library with the support of the Ganja-Dashkasan Regional Department of Culture.

The training, which will cover libraries in Ganja and nearby areas, contributes to the professional development of library workers, ensuring that they use modern management and digital resources.

The training includes presentations on the topics of "Innovative Methods and Application of Information Technologies in Library Work" and "Application of the KOHA Automated Management System in Libraries".

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.