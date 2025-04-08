Azerbaijan, Israel Review Cooperation Prospects During Foreign Ministers' Meeting In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Israel, Jeyhun Bayramov and Gideon Saar, held a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to discuss the expansion of bilateral ties across multiple sectors, Azernews reports, citing a post by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the "X" social network.

The ministers reviewed prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, trade, investment, and humanitarian spheres, underlining the role of the Joint Commission between the two governments in advancing this agenda. Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration in high technologies, healthcare, and education through enhanced exchange of expertise.

Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for peace and stability in the Middle East, including a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in accordance with international law.

The Israeli side was also briefed on the current post-conflict realities in the South Caucasus region, including large-scale reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, ongoing demining operations, and the status of the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

The two ministers also exchanged views on a range of other regional and international issues of mutual interest.