HKVAX Collaborates With Microsoft Hong Kong To Build Enterprise-Grade Digital Asset Trading Infrastructure

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2025 - Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX), a Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) licensed virtual asset trading platform, today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft Hong Kong through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This landmark collaboration aims to establish new standards in institutional digital asset trading and strengthen Hong Kong's position as Asia's premier virtual asset hub.The collaboration will focus on three strategic initiatives:: By using Microsoft Azure's powerful cloud infrastructure and advanced AI capabilities, HKVAX will deliver lightning-fast, secure, and intelligent trading experiences that set new industry standards.: The collaboration will create state-of-the-art trading and custody platforms, incorporating advanced blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled security and transparency for investors.: HKVAX and Microsoft Hong Kong will spearhead Web3 adoption in Hong Kong developing pioneering solutions in DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts that will open exciting new opportunities for businesses and developers.'This strategic collaboration with Microsoft Hong Kong marks a significant milestone in our mission to build institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure,' said Dr. Anthony Ng, Co-Founder and CEO of HKVAX. 'By combining Microsoft's technology with our regulatory expertise, we are creating a robust foundation that will elevate Hong Kong's status as Asia's leading digital asset hub while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.''Hong Kong, as one of the global financial centers, continues to nurture a thriving digital asset ecosystem. We are pleased to join force with HKVAX, showcasing our dedication to the dynamic Web3 entrepreneurs in Hong Kong,' said Johnny Tian, Vice President of Microsoft Great China Region. 'Together, we look forward to driving the evolution of digital finance, creating a secure, transparent, and efficient environment for the digital assets market within the finance sector.'As one of Hong Kong's SFC-licensed virtual asset trading platforms, HKVAX brings deep regulatory expertise and market understanding to this collaboration. The collaboration with Microsoft Hong Kong, a global leader in cloud computing, AI, and enterprise solutions, creates a powerful combination of regulatory compliance and technological innovation that will set new standards in the digital asset space.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Hong Kong's digital finance evolution, as both organizations work together to advance the city's position as Asia's premier digital asset hub. By combining HKVAX's virtual asset capabilities with Microsoft's enterprise-grade technology, the collaboration will deliver institutional-quality solutions while maintaining the highest standards of security and operational excellence.Hashtag: #HKVAX

About HKVAX

Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange (HKVAX) is a virtual asset trading platform licensed by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission under Type 1 (Dealing in securities) and Type 7 (Providing automated trading services), along with the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO) licence. As a leading virtual asset trading platform, HKVAX aims to be a key global player in virtual finance, headquartered in Hong Kong.

Beyond OTC trading, exchange, and custody services, HKVAX focuses on Security Token Offerings (STO) and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization. It combines traditional finance

with blockchain technology to serve institutional and professional investors.

HKVAX prioritizes security and compliance, it actively cooperates with regulators to promote industry standards and forms strategic alliances with brokers, Money Service Operators (MSOs), Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) issuers, and other platforms to build a compliant virtual asset ecosystem. Through these efforts, HKVAX drives Hong Kong's financial innovation and advances the global virtual asset market.

