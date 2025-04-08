403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Norway claims Trump tariffs violate NATO regulations
(MENAFN) Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has raised concerns that recently imposed US tariffs may violate NATO’s founding principles by undermining economic cooperation among member states. Speaking at the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels, Eide referred to Article 2 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which stresses the importance of fostering economic ties to promote peace and stability within the alliance. He emphasized that strong economic growth among NATO members is essential for the alliance's strength.
Eide directly addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stating that protectionist measures between allies pose a serious problem. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced significant tariff increases, affecting several trading partners, including NATO countries. Norway, in particular, faces a 15% tariff on certain exports to the US.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store expressed concerns, calling the situation "serious" and announcing that Norway would seek negotiations with the US to address the tariffs. Meanwhile, other NATO allies, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have voiced their concerns, with Macron criticizing the tariffs as "brutal and unfounded" and suggesting potential retaliatory measures, such as a digital tax on US tech companies.
Eide directly addressed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, stating that protectionist measures between allies pose a serious problem. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced significant tariff increases, affecting several trading partners, including NATO countries. Norway, in particular, faces a 15% tariff on certain exports to the US.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store expressed concerns, calling the situation "serious" and announcing that Norway would seek negotiations with the US to address the tariffs. Meanwhile, other NATO allies, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have voiced their concerns, with Macron criticizing the tariffs as "brutal and unfounded" and suggesting potential retaliatory measures, such as a digital tax on US tech companies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment