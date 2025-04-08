Resilience Expands Capacity With Accredited Insurance To Help Large Enterprises Address The Increasing Complexity Of Cyber Risk

Company to Provide Industry-Leading Cyber Risk Solutions to Clients with More Than $10 Billion in Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the leading provider of cyber risk solutions, is expanding the availability of its award-winning cyber risk solutions to serve large enterprise accounts with revenue greater than $10 billion.

The expanded underwriting authority provides broker partners with more options in addressing clients' complex cyber risks. Since launching in 2020, Resilience has demonstrated industry leadership in serving clients facing sophisticated threats through top-rated cyber liability insurance and technology errors and omissions insurance. The expansion is supported through a new partnership with Accredited Insurance, backed by a panel of leading global cyber reinsurers.

"The future of cyber insurance is to deliver integrated security and insurance solutions that help clients prevent losses, not just react to them," said George Kotsiopoulos, President of Insurance at Resilience. "With this expansion of our capacity, our broker partners can now offer Resilience as an option for large accounts in their portfolio, expanding their options to serve clients' most complex cyber risks. This partnership with Accredited helps us meet the growing demand in the market with high quality solutions."

More than ten percent of American enterprises generating $1 billion or more in revenue already turn to Resilience with its integrated cyber risk management solutions, demonstrating the company's established ability to meet the complex needs of today's enterprise clients.

Cyber Risk Solutions for Large Enterprises

This expansion comes at a time when enterprises are struggling to address rising rates of cybercrime and ecosystem risk from third-party business interruption. According to Gartner, more than two thirds of enterprises increased their budget, resources, and tools and automation to combat third-party risk and a third of large enterprises reported significant increases of more than 25% (source: 2023 Gartner Reinventing Third-Party Cybersecurity Risk Management Survey).

Cyber insurance claims data further demonstrates the complexity driven by third-party risk.

According to the Resilience 2024 Cyber Risk Report, third-party related claims accounted for 31% of all claims, and 23% of material losses. Ransomware remained a top cause of loss in 2024, with 43% of incurred claims involving first-party ransomware incidents. This year also saw the emergence of ransomware targeting vendors as a new and significant source of business interruption, contributing to 18% of incurred claims. Combined with persistent threats from fraud and data breaches, enterprises must protect against increasing risks of greater complexity to prevent losses.

Resilience's unique approach to cyber risk management provides clients with:



Sustainable and mature underwriting to address the complex needs of large enterprises, demonstrated by an industry-leading loss ratio.

I n-house claims handling to ensure direct and priority claims and incident management.

Risk Operations Center for continuous evaluation of a client's first- and third-party risk, including ongoing threat intelligence and timely critical findings to prevent losses. Award-winning cyber decision platform to provide CISOs, CFOs, and Risk Managers with tools to quantify, communicate, and manage first- and third-party cyber risk through the company's platform services business unit.

"Today's enterprises are facing a constantly changing threat landscape that traditional insurance solutions cannot help them address because they focus on portfolio performance over client success. Resilience pioneered an integrated approach to risk management that augments clients' visibility and responsiveness to threats," said Mario Vitale, President of Resilience. "Whether we are a primary or excess cyber insurance partner, our underwriting, continuous risk intelligence, and senior in-house claims handling helps clients prevent material losses. Our adoption within enterprise clients has accelerated as clients have realized that from risk modeling to incident management, Resilience has delivered better results than any other provider on the market."

"Resilience has a proven track record of delivering tremendous value to clients while preserving the financial strength of their portfolio. Resilience is changing the future of cyber by offering high-performing, sustainable cyber risk solutions," said William Spiegel, CEO, Accredited.

For more information about us, visit .

Follow Resilience on LinkedIn

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, Milan, Madrid, Stockholm, Rotterdam and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

About Accredited

Accredited Insurance Holdings Inc. is a leading global specialty program insurer that provides highly rated insurance capacity to program administrators. Through its subsidiaries, Accredited offers an array of risk solutions in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom with a financial strength rating of A-, or Excellent, from A.M. Best.

SOURCE Resilience

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED