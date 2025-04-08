Trace Systems Secures $373M In Contract Awards To Enhance The U.S. Army's Tactical Network Capabilities

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Systems Inc. (Trace), a leading provider of tactical communications and integrated satellite infrastructure solutions, has been awarded the U.S. Army's Project Manager Tactical Network (PM TN) Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) IV contract. This significant achievement, valued at $352M, underscores Trace's role in delivering cutting-edge, mission-critical communication technologies to support U.S. Army operations worldwide.

The VSAT IV contract focuses on modernizing and sustaining the Army's A/N TSC-198 SIPR/NIPR Access Point (SNAP) terminals, ensuring rapid, secure, and interoperable connectivity in demanding environments. Trace will design, deploy, and maintain scalable VSAT systems, providing logistical and field support to keep these solutions mission-ready for the deployed warfighter.

"We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with the U.S. Army and PM Tactical Network through the VSAT IV program," said Greg Filak, Vice President of Communications Solutions at Trace Systems. "Combined with our recent $21M Satellite Terminal Modernization award and the GAO's recent decision in favor of Trace's Global FSR contract, the VSAT IV effort reflects our commitment to PEO C3T and ability to equip warfighters with innovative technology to drive mission success."

Trace Systems Inc. is an industry leader in the core focus areas of digital transformation, assured communications, distributed edge architecture, cloud-based cross domain solutions, and global defense services. Trace has established global operations with strong geographic footprints across North and South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Indo-Pacific regions. Trace's offered services, solutions, and product offerings are concentrated in the National Security, Intelligence, and U.S. and coalition defense markets.

