Americare Medical's Detroit Tigers Opening Day Event Hits A Home Run For Charity: Proceeds Benefit The Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The MSCIA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to enhancing and empowering the lives of those with spinal cord injuries and diseases through advocacy, education, and support. Proceeds from the event help provide resources such as wheelchairs, ramps, and home modifications, allowing individuals to live more independently while staying connected to their families and communities.

AmeriCare Medical's Opening Day Event has become a tradition for healthcare professionals, labor partners, and first responders across Southeastern Michigan. Attendees gathered for a day of celebration and connection in a lively setting overlooking the Tigers' home opener festivities. While the game provided an exciting backdrop, the heart of the event was focused on making a difference for people living with spinal cord injuries.

"Each year, we look forward to Opening Day as an opportunity to show appreciation for our healthcare partners and bring the community together," said Greg Jamian, CEO of AmeriCare Medical. "This year, we were proud to give our gathering greater purpose by supporting the work of the MSCIA. The funds raised will go toward helping families live more fully and independently."

The event featured fundraising opportunities, including a silent auction filled with Detroit sports memorabilia and items from Southeastern Michigan's local dining and entertainment establishments.

AmeriCare Medical extends its thanks to everyone who attended, donated, and participated in this year's Opening Day Event. The company remains committed to supporting organizations that promote better health and accessibility for individuals and families across Michigan. Anyone who would like to make an additional contribution to this cause may contact the MSCIA at 248-422-6602.

About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

For more than four decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc . has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services.

About the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association (MSCIA)

