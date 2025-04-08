Blue Faery Recognizes Excellence In Liver Cancer Research

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The winner, Dr. Mark Yarchoan, said, "I am deeply honored to receive the Blue Faery Award, which not only supports liver cancer research but also highlights the strength of the community driving progress in this field."

Mark Yarchoan, M.D. , is an Associate Professor of Medical Oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland. He leads an NCI-funded laboratory focused on understanding and overcoming barriers to effective antitumor immunity. Dr. Yarchoan is at the forefront of advancing immunotherapy treatments for liver cancers and has served as Principal Investigator on several notable clinical trials, including the first clinical trials of a personalized neoantigen vaccine for HCC and neoadjuvant anti-PD1 immunotherapy in HCC. A recognized clinical expert in hepatobiliary cancers, he participates in international guideline committees for liver cancers for the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases and the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

President Andrea Wilson Woods stated, "Recognizing and supporting innovative HCC research is crucial in the fight against this devastating disease. Liver cancer is one of the most common and deadliest cancers worldwide, and we are committed to advancing research that makes a real difference." Andrea founded Blue Faery in memory of her sister, Adrienne, who passed away from HCC at 15. The organization announces the annual award winner on Adrienne's birthday-this year, she would have turned 39.

Blue Faery's mission is to prevent, treat, and cure primary liver cancer through research, education, and advocacy. Blue Faery hosts an online Liver Cancer Community for patients and caregivers. Blue Faery provides free comprehensive patient education with its Patient Resource Guides for Liver Cancer . Blue Faery has three education and awareness programs: Love Your Liver , The Truth About Liver Cancer , and You and Liver Cancer .

AstraZeneca funded this year's award.

