Dr Crystal Mackall Receives IO360 Lifetime Achievement Award For Pioneering Work In T Cell Therapies

The IO360o Lifetime Achievement Award honors a leader whose groundbreaking contributions have profoundly shaped immuno-oncology. IO360o presented the 2025 award to Dr Mackall for her pioneering work in T-cell therapies, which has transformed treatment approaches and advanced novel therapies for patients.

Through her career at the National Cancer Institute and Stanford University, Dr Mackall advanced the fundamental understanding of immunology, including uncovering the role of the thymus in human T-cell regeneration, T cell exhaustion as a major feature CAR T cell potency and the role of IL-7 in master regulation of T-cell homeostasis. She has translated those foundational learnings into life-changing therapies for patients.

"Dr. Mackall's contributions to the field of cancer immunotherapy have been nothing short of transformative. She has pushed the boundaries of scientific discovery and innovation and inspired countless researchers and clinicians around the world," said Rosanna Ricafort. Rosanna Ricafort, MD, VP and Head, Hematology and Cellular Therapy Development, BMS.

Dr Mackall was the Opening Keynote of the 11th annual IO360o summit, which took place March 24-26, 2025 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. In her keynote, Dr Mackall traced the evolution of cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, presented data on her CAR T work targeting GD2 for the treatment of diffuse midline gliomas – pediatric brain and spinal cord tumors that are typically incurable, and also presented her research into blocking macrophage phagocytosis of T cells.

"Dr Mackall's dedication to the field and groundbreaking contributions to immuno-oncology exemplifies the very essence of the IO360° Lifetime Achievement Award, and we are honored to recognize her extraordinary leadership," said Kate Woda, Senior Director, IO360o.

The keynote and VIP speaker list also included:



Pfizer's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Dr Andrew Baum, on Pfizer's company's evolving business development strategy in IO

Adaptimmune's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Elliot Norry, on Adaptimmune's groundbreaking advancements in TCR-based cell therapy and pivotal clinical data on efficacy and safety

FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg's VP of Research, Prof Dr Georg Schett, on the potential of CAR-T in addressing autoimmune diseases Delphi Ventures Managing Partner and Stealth Oncology Company CEO/Co-Founder, Dr Deepa Pakianathan, on fundamental principles of ADC design and key strategies for efficacy

To learn more about IO360o, visit io360summit.

About Immuno-Oncology 360o:

IO360 ̊ is an annual conference that convenes key stakeholders spanning the science and business communities to report on the latest data impacting immuno-oncology to fight a wider range of cancers.

About the Conference Forum:

The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. They examine and challenge the complex ecosystem of drug development and delivery, bringing ideas together from a variety of sources to help advance clinical research with common goals that are patient-focused. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio and virtual events.

