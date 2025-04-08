HONEYWELL APPOINTS SU PING LU AS GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORPORATE SECRETARY

Longtime General Counsel Anne Madden transitions to lead

Honeywell's Portfolio Transformation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON ) announced today that Su Ping Lu has been appointed as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective May 5, 2025. She will succeed Anne Madden who is currently Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

In this role, Lu will lead Honeywell's global legal, government relations and security teams. She will report to Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell.

Madden will transition to an evolved role as Senior Vice President of Portfolio Transformation and Senior Advisor; she will continue reporting to Kapur. Honeywell recently announced the planned separation of its Aerospace Technologies business along with the previously announced spin of Advanced Materials , which will result in three publicly listed industry leaders with distinct strategies and growth drivers. In her new role, Madden will lead both efforts through to completion.

Lu currently serves as Vice President and Corporate Secretary and General Counsel for International. Lu joined Honeywell in 2009 as Vice President and General Counsel, Aerospace Technologies in Asia Pacific leading legal and contracts support for Honeywell Aerospace's business and operational activities across the Asia Pacific region. Since that time, she has served in increasingly senior roles on Honeywell's legal team and was promoted to her current position in January 2024. Lu began her legal career with Wilson Sonsini, Goodrich & Rosati and Shearman & Sterling. She holds a B.A. in international relations and economics from Stanford University and a J.D. from Columbia University.

"Su brings a blend of exceptional leadership, legal expertise and a global perspective, that uniquely qualify her for this role." said Kapur. "Working closely with our board of directors and our senior leadership team, she will be a critical partner in driving our strategy to accelerate growth."

"I am grateful to Anne for her continued leadership that draws on her nearly 30 years at Honeywell. We are fortunate to have her playing such a key role during this transformative time for our business," Kapur said. "Her unparalleled financial and business acumen will be key to executing our separation plans and integrating recent acquisitions to fully optimize our portfolio."

Anne joined Honeywell's predecessor AlliedSignal in 1996 as General Counsel of Fluorine Products and subsequently held positions of increasing seniority across Honeywell's Specialty Chemical and Performance Materials and Technologies business. Prior to taking on her duties as Honeywell's General Counsel in 2017, Anne was Vice President of Corporate Development and Global Head of M&A. During her 16-year tenure as Global Head of M&A, Honeywell made around 100 acquisitions, representing about $15B in revenue and divested about 70 businesses, representing close to $9B of non-core revenues.

Since December 2023, Honeywell has announced a number of strategic actions to drive organic growth and simplify its portfolio. This includes nearly $12 billion of accretive acquisitions: the Access Solutions business from Carrier Global , Civitanavi Systems , CAES Systems , the LNG business from Air Products and the announced acquisition of Sundyne .

Honeywell is an integrated operating company serving a broad range of industries and geographies around the world. Our business is aligned with three powerful megatrends – automation, the future of aviation and energy transition – underpinned by our Honeywell Accelerator operating system and Honeywell Forge IoT platform. As a trusted partner, we help organizations solve the world's toughest, most complex challenges, providing actionable solutions and innovations through our Aerospace Technologies, Industrial Automation, Building Automation and Energy and Sustainability Solutions business segments that help make the world smarter, safer, as well as more secure and sustainable.

