Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces Roofing Services Solutions' Acquisition Of Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal
RYE, N.Y., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing Services Solutions ("RSS"), a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has acquired DL Phillips Construction, Inc., dba Ja-Mar Roofing & Sheet Metal ("Ja-Mar"). Located in Austin, TX, Ja-Mar is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. Ja-Mar has six locations in Texas and employs approximately 40 people. For more information, please visit .
About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit .
About RSS: RSS is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers. RSS has acquired 7 companies and operates across 18 locations throughout Florida, Minnesota, and Texas.
About Ja-Mar: Headquartered in Austin, TX, Ja-Mar is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential, multi-family and commercial customers.
