Impaired Driving Victims And Survivors Gather For MADD Canada’S National Conference And Candlelight Vigil
| Candlelight Vigil Details
| Date:
|Saturday, April12, 2025
| Time:
|7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
| Location:
|Delta Hotels Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto, ON
Media are welcome to attend the Vigil but must RSVP in advance.
Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in impaired driving crashes. MADD Canada remains committed to supporting victims and survivors of this violent crime. In addition to the annual conference, MADD Canada offers year-round services, including virtual support groups, guidance through the legal process, assistance with Victim Impact Statements, and various memorial initiatives to ensure those affected by impaired driving are never forgotten.
MADD Canada extends its gratitude to the many Canadians whose generous donations help make this conference possible.
About MADD Canada
MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. To learn more, visit .
For further information or to RSVP for the Candlelight Vigil of Hope and Remembrance, contact:
Arielle Nkongmeneck, Communications Manager, MADD Canada at ... or 905-829-8805 ext. 240
Legal Disclaimer:
