US embassy workers in China prohibited from dating residents
(MENAFN) The United States has implemented a new policy banning its diplomatic staff in China, along with their family members and contractors with security clearances, from engaging in any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese nationals, according to an Associated Press report from Thursday. The policy, introduced by outgoing Ambassador Nicholas Burns in January, extends a previous ban that applied to US embassy personnel and five consulates. The initial restriction focused on relationships with Chinese security personnel and support staff.
The specific definition of "romantic and sexual relations" remains unclear, but the new directive mirrors a Cold War-era non-fraternization policy. The policy was communicated to staff via email and verbal briefings, though it was never formally announced to the public. Any pre-existing relationships with Chinese nationals are subject to individual review for potential exemptions, but if denied, the relationship must end. Violations of the policy result in the affected personnel being sent back to the US.
Western intelligence agencies have long warned diplomats and private citizens about the potential risks of relationships with Chinese nationals, alleging that Beijing runs an extensive "honey trap" network targeting foreigners, though no definitive evidence of this has been provided. China has denied these accusations, suggesting that Western intelligence agencies are merely projecting their own misdeeds onto the country.
