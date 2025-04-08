3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event

ST. PAUL, Minn., Apr. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M (NYSE: MMM ) today announced the following investor event:

First-quarter 2025 earnings conference call on Tuesday, Apr. 22, 2025, at 8 a.m. CT.

This event will be webcast live and a replay will be available on 3M's Investor Relations website at .

About 3M

3M (NYSE: MMM ) believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global team uniquely addresses the opportunities and challenges of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next at 3M/news .

Investor Contact:

Diane Farrow

(612) 202-2449

or

Eric Herron

(651) 233-0043

Media Contact:

Sean Lynch

[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

