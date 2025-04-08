RTX's Collins Aerospace Unveils Enhanced Self-Service Solutions At Passenger Terminal Expo

Integrated, end-to-end airport solution enables a seamless travel experience

MADRID, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, has unveiled enhancements to its SelfServTM platform, an integrated Common Use Self Service (CUSS) solution designed to streamline both the passenger travel experience and airport operations.

Integrating both check-in and bag drop, SelfServ empowers passengers to manage their own journey through Collins' new user-friendly kiosks. When combined with the SelfPassTM biometric identity solution, passengers can enroll their biometrics at the kiosk to enable secure and seamless processing at each touchpoint, from check-in and bag drop to security and boarding.

As a common use offering, SelfServ enables airlines to share the same infrastructure, thereby reducing costs and improving space utilization within the airport. Carriers can also optimize their staffing by allowing a single agent to oversee multiple kiosks or bag drops, rather than dedicating an agent to each traditional desk.

"What sets SelfServ apart from other solutions is its integration within a broader portfolio of self-service and biometric technology solutions, allowing passengers to navigate the airport with ease," said Nicole White, vice president and general manager of Connected Aviation at Collins Aerospace. "These lasted advancements represent a major step forward in our commitment to enhancing the passenger experience and helping airports and airlines meet the growing demand for more efficient operations and cost-effective travel solutions."

Currently, more than 100 airlines are certified with the SelfServ platform, benefiting from its robust and scalable capabilities. Additionally, SelfServ is supported by a wide range of managed services offerings from Collins Aerospace, which help airports manage IT resources more effectively and mitigate associated risks.

Collins is hosting demonstrations of its integrated self-service solutions and new kiosk at Passenger Terminal Expo in Madrid, Spain.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in technologically advanced and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Collins Aerospace has the extensive capabilities, comprehensive portfolio and broad expertise to solve customers' toughest challenges and to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global market.

About RTX RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE RTX

