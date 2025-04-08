Cold Chain Packaging Market Report 2025 | Revenues Grew By $4.33B Yoy | Industry Projected To Reach $63.48B By 2029

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. Western Europe was the largest region in the cold chain packaging market in 2024.

The cold chain packaging market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $63.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of e-commerce and online grocery delivery services, adoption of cold chain technologies in emerging markets, increasing importance of last-mile delivery in cold chain, market growth in the cell and gene therapy sector, demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions.

Major trends in the forecast period include innovations in insulation and thermal barrier materials, active and passive temperature-controlled packaging, integration of IoT and sensor technologies, single-use and eco-friendly packaging solutions, pharmaceutical packaging with serialization and traceability.

Rapid urbanization is anticipated to drive the growth of the cold chain packaging market during the forecast period. The issue of increasing food waste and spoilage is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the cold chain packaging market. A notable trend in the cold chain packaging market is the increasing emphasis on sustainable packaging practices.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Crates; Insulated Container and Boxes; Cold Packs; Label; Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

2) By Material Type: Expanded Polystyrene (EPS); Vacuum Insulated Panel (VIP) Solutions; Polyurethane (PUR)

3) By Application: Fruits and Vegetables; Fruit and Pulp Concentrates; Dairy Products; Fish, Meat and Seafood; Processed Food; Pharmaceuticals; Bakery and Confectionaries

Subsegments:

1) By Crates: Plastic Crates; Wooden Crates; Foldable Crates

2) By Insulated Containers and Boxes: Foam Insulated Containers; Rigid Insulated Boxes; Thermal Blankets

3) By Cold Packs: Gel Packs; Ice Packs; Dry Ice Packs

4) By Labels: Temperature-Sensitive Labels; Tracking Labels; Compliance Labels

5) By Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers: Refrigerated Pallet Shippers; Insulated Pallet Covers; Active Temperature Controlled Pallet Shippers

Key Companies Profiled: Cold Chain Technologies Inc.; Cryopak Industries Inc.; Sofrigam Company; CCL Industries Inc.; Sealed Air Corporation

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

