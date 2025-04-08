Relief For Cabinet Does Not Address Misery Of Job Losers: Bengal Opposition

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 8 (IANS) The Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday giving relief to the West Bengal cabinet from the CBI probe in the school job case does not bring an end to the miseries of the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools who lost jobs following an order by the apex court, claimed the opposition parties in the state.

According to the BJP's Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, Samik Bhattacharya, the Chief Minister, her cabinet colleagues and Trinamool Congress leaders might be happy over the relief from the CBI probe on the creation of“supernumerary posts”, but thousands of others are suffering.

“Does that mean that the trauma ends for the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, whose jobs were cancelled last week by the Supreme Court, which clearly said the entire panel had to be cancelled because of the failure of the state government and West Bengal School Service Commission to segregate 'genuine' candidates from the 'tainted' ones? The tainted ones got jobs against payment of money. Even after that verdict, the Chief Minister is misleading those job losers by making several promises that their jobs will be protected,” Bhattacharya said.

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya said the apex court has given relief to the cabinet from the CBI probe since the court feels that a central agency probe on“wisdom” of the decision of the state cabinet to create“supernumerary posts” was not desirable.

“This was a relief that the state cabinet members had been seeking for quite some time, and ultimately they have got the relief. However, the CBI probe on other matters in the school job case will continue,” he said.

Four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member and senior advocate of Calcutta High Court Kalyan Banerjee said the apex court has ruled out the alleged“criminality” behind the decision of the cabinet.

“However, I feel sad for the BJP and CPI(M) leaders, who till yesterday were claiming that the entire cabinet will be now behind bars. The apex court order was heartbreak for them,” Banerjee said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court set aside the direction passed by the Calcutta High Court, which had ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the creation of supernumerary posts in state-run schools. These teaching and non-teaching posts, which have remained under the cloud since the beginning, are perceived to provide room for ineligible candidates recruited illegally.

With the latest decision of the apex court, the probe agency will not be able to investigate the sanctity of the decision approving the creation of supernumerary posts. The SC clarified that its order will not preclude the CBI to probe other aspects of the school job scam case in terms of the Calcutta High Court decision.