Football Games For Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-08 06:17:15
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups

  • 6:45 AM – Germany x Scotland – UEFA Nations League Feminina
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – Spain x Portugal – UEFA Nations League Feminina
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – Sweden x Wales – UEFA Nations League Feminina
    Channels: Disney+
  • 10:00 AM – Al-Taawoun x Sharjah – AFC Cup (Semifinal-ida)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 10:30 AM – Belgium x England – UEFA Nations League Feminina
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Arsenal x Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League (QF-ida)
    Channels: SBT, TNT, and MAX
  • 11:00 AM – Bayern Munich x Internazionale – UEFA Champions League (QF-ida)
    Channels: MAX
  • 11:00 AM – Middlesbrough x Leeds United – Championship
    Channels: Disney+


South American Domestic Clashes

  • 2:00 PM – Botafogo x Carabobo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 2:00 PM – Libertad x Talleres – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Grêmio x Atlético Grau – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Independiente x Boston River – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 2:00 PM – Caracas x Cienciano – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 4:00 PM – Peñarol x San Antônio Bulo Bulo – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM – River Plate x Barcelona de Guayaquil – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 4:30 PM – Estudiantes x Universidad de Chile – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: Paramount+
  • 4:30 PM – América de Cali x Corinthians – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: SBT and Paramount+
  • 4:30 PM – Vasco da Gama x Puerto Cabello – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:30 PM – Godoy Cruz x Sportivo Luqueño – CONMEBOL Sul-Americana
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 6:00 PM – Independiente del Valle x Universitario – CONMEBOL Libertadores
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

North American Competitions

  • 5:00 PM – Tigres UANL x LA Galaxy – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-volta)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 7:30 PM – Cruz Azul x Club América – CONCACAF Champions Cup (QF-volta)
    Channels: Disney+

International Friendlies

  • 6:30 PM – United States x Brazil – Amistoso Feminino
    Channels: Globo and Sportv

Search