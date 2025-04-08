403
Panama And Uruguay Forge Stronger Ties Through Mercosur Collaboration
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi met Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino in Panama City to deepen bilateral ties and regional cooperation.
This visit, Orsi's first official trip abroad, underscored Uruguay's commitment to strengthening relations with Panama, now an Associate State of Mercosur. Both leaders highlighted shared goals in trade, logistics, and integration within the South American trade bloc.
Panama joined Mercosur as an Associate State in December 2024, becoming the first Central American country to align with the bloc. This move grants Panama access to Mercosur's market of over 270 million people while maintaining its own trade policies.
President Mulino described this step as a new era of opportunities for Panama, aiming to connect Central and South America economically. The talks emphasized mutual benefits.
Uruguay seeks to leverage Panama's world-class logistics and financial services, while Panama aims to learn from Uruguay 's agricultural expertise and technological advancements.
Orsi noted that Uruguayan businesses already engage with Panama in sectors like rice production and expressed interest in expanding cooperation. Both presidents stressed the importance of ensuring agreements translate into tangible results.
They agreed to strengthen trade under Economic Complementation Agreement No. 76, signed during the 2024 Mercosur summit. This pact aims to boost economic collaboration between the two nations.
Panama's strategic location and advanced infrastructure make it a vital partner for Mercosur countries seeking global market access. Uruguay's focus on innovation complements Panama's logistical strengths, creating opportunities for growth.
After his visit to Panama, Orsi will attend the CELAC summit in Honduras, further emphasizing regional integration efforts. This partnership reflects a broader push for stronger economic ties across Latin America.
