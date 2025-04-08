403
Mercado Libre Commits $5.8 Billion To Brazil’S E-Commerce Growth In 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mercado Libre announced a $5.8 billion investment in Brazil for 2025 during an event at its Cajamar distribution center in São Paulo. The Argentine e-commerce giant plans to create 14,000 new jobs, raising its workforce in Brazil to over 50,000 employees by year-end.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva attended the announcement, underscoring the importance of this investment for the country's economy. Brazil is Mercado Libre 's largest market, generating 55% of the company's total revenue in the third quarter of 2024.
The firm reported $61.4 billion in revenue from Brazil last year, with e-commerce contributing 60% and financial services through Mercado Pago accounting for the rest.
Mercado Pago, the company's fintech arm, offers services like digital wallets, loans, and credit cards, aiming to dominate Latin America's digital banking landscape. The investment will focus on logistics infrastructure, technology upgrades, and operational expenses to support business priorities.
Mercado Libre's rapid expansion reflects Brazil's thriving e-commerce sector, one of the most competitive globally. Every quarter, new companies enter this market, challenging established players like Mercado Libre.
In 2024, Mercado Libre opened distribution centers in Brasília, Pernambuco, and Rio Grande do Sul to enhance delivery speed and customer satisfaction. The company has grown significantly since investing just $300 million in Brazil eight years ago.
Fernando Yunes, Vice President of Mercado Libre Brazil, emphasized the platform's role in supporting over a million families who rely on it for more than half their income.
This investment solidifies Mercado Libre's leadership in Latin America's digital economy while reinforcing Brazil's status as a global e-commerce hub.
