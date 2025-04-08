403
Brazil Reinstates Visa Requirements For US, Canada, And Australia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil will reintroduce visa requirements for citizens of the United States, Canada, and Australia starting April 10, 2025. This decision reverses a 2019 policy by former President Jair Bolsonaro that waived visas to boost tourism.
The current administration under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva argues the move restores diplomatic reciprocity, as these countries still require visas for Brazilian citizens.
The visa exemption policy, introduced unilaterally in 2019, aimed to attract more tourists but did not lead to reciprocal benefits. While Japan remains exempt due to a bilateral agreement signed in 2023, the reinstated requirements for the U.S., Canada , and Australia reflect Brazil's commitment to equal diplomatic treatment.
The new visa system will be electronic, with applications submitted online and visas delivered via email. The cost is $80.90 USD, with validity periods of 10 years for U.S. citizens and 5 years for Canadians and Australians. Visitors can stay up to 90 days annually.
Political opposition attempted to block the measure in March 2025 through a Senate-approved proposal, but it stalled in the Chamber of Deputies. This allowed Lula 's administration to proceed with the policy.
Critics warn the change could deter tourists from these countries, potentially impacting Brazil's tourism sector. However, supporters argue it aligns with international norms and ensures fairness.
Brazil's tourism industry remains robust, attracting millions annually with its natural wonders and cultural landmarks. The government expects minimal disruption due to the streamlined e-Visa process and continues promoting Brazil as a global destination.
The reinstated visa policy highlights Brazil's focus on balanced international relations while modernizing its immigration framework.
