New Study From Realtor® Finds Movers Spend More Than $17,000 On Average Setting Up Their Homes And Establishing New Routines

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the prime homebuying and moving season around the corner, a new survey from Realtor ® found that movers spent nearly $17,000 setting up their new homes, compared to nearly $20,000 for movers who used Realtor®. This survey also found that while moving often disrupts routines, 36% of movers feel excited on moving day and express excitement throughout the moving process.

"Traditionally moving is seen as a disruptive life event, but our research found that moving is a mix of joy, excitement and relief after the stress of the buying process, and it presents an opportunity where people are often more open to new products and services," said Laura Eddy, vice president of Research and Insights at Realtor®. "It's a moment of possibility-one where people are open to trying new things and spending both time and money to settle into their new homes."

For Recent Movers, Cleaning is a Key Step to Making their New House a Home

For movers, cleaning is more than a chore-it's an act of emotional connection, fostering pride and accomplishment in making a new house feel like home. Many movers prefer to deep clean their homes themselves. Over 60% of movers focus on DIY cleaning for areas like bathrooms and countertops.

Movers explored brands within the cleaning space. Nearly two out of three, 61%, of movers bought a new type of cleaning product, and 51% of movers chose an organic or natural cleaning product option.

This survey also found Realtor® users are more likely than the average mover to deep clean their bathroom (72% vs. 66%), their countertops (69% vs 63%), and windows (61% vs 56%) before or shortly after moving in.

Connectivity is a Key Priority During the Moving Process

Connectivity is a priority for today's movers with families ensuring their new homes are ready for seamless work-from-home setups, remote learning, and streaming entertainment. Over 60% of movers had internet installed before or the day they moved, and 43% switched internet providers to secure better service and pricing in their new locations.

Additionally this survey showed that the use of 5G internet is on the rise with 35% of movers using 5G in the new home compared to 27% who had it in their previous home.

Moving is an Opportunity for Brand Experimentation

Movers are uniquely open to trying new brands and often make big purchase decisions in the year before a move. Nearly one in three surveyed movers purchased or leased a vehicle in the past 12 months, with 14% of movers having done so in the past six months. Most surveyed movers who bought a vehicle in the past six months bought a larger vehicle, and four in ten movers purchased a new vehicle that was powered by an alternative source.

Movers are also taking the opportunity to switch and add new coverage to their homeowner's insurance policies. A third (33%) of movers surveyed added new coverages to their homeowners insurance policy, with the most common addition being flood coverage (61%) and fire coverage (58%).

Additional insights from the survey include:



The three most common life events for movers within the past 12 months were promotions and/or pay increases (39%), new jobs (21%), and having a child (16%)

Existing single-family homes are the most bought type of home (55%)

Most movers (68%) relocate 50 miles or less from their previous residence

One in four movers did an online search to find their movers during their move

Neighborhood safety and crime rates are the top influencers on the home purchase

Nearly equal proportions of movers prioritize the neighborhood versus the house itself

Most repeat buyers buy a larger, more expensive home than their previous one Four in ten movers use a storage unit during their moving process, with most being for less than three-month duration

Methodology

Quantitative brand blind online survey among P12M home buyers who had completed their move (n=2006). Research conducted in October 2024 by the Realtor® Research & Insights Team in partnership with GfK/NielsenIQ. Note: Realtor® Users refers to Movers who used a real estate website/app during their home search process and reported using Realtor®.

