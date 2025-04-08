Quad-C Management Completes The Sale Of PRISM Vision To Mckesson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quad-C Management, Inc. ("Quad-C"), a leading middle market private equity firm, has completed the sale of its interest in PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC ("PRISM Vision") to McKesson Corporation.

PRISM Vision is a provider of general ophthalmology and retina management services. The practices include more than 180 providers, 91 office locations and seven ambulatory surgery centers. The company has a strong track record and value proposition for physicians and a deep leadership team focused on delivering superior eye care, enhancing the provider experience and delivering innovative clinical research capabilities.

Frank Winslow, Quad-C Senior Partner, commented, "It's been a pleasure to partner with the PRISM Vision team, and we are thrilled to announce the successful exit to McKesson. Our value creation plan focused on driving growth through significant investment in corporate infrastructure and technology, recruiting and retaining talented doctors, geographic expansion and strategic affiliations. During our partnership, the PRISM team remained highly committed to its core principles of expanding patient access to superior eye care. We believe the company is positioned for continued growth, and we wish them success in their next chapter."

Dr. Steven Madreperla, CEO of PRISM Vision, added, "We are thankful for Quad-C's support and strategic guidance throughout our partnership. The Quad-C team was instrumental in helping us generate value by building a team, creating infrastructure and leveraging capital to develop and expand our eye care delivery platform while remaining focused on our core mission to provide the highest level of care. We look forward to continuing the focus on care delivery excellence, value creation and growth with our new partner, McKesson Corporation."

Greenhill & Co. served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor to Quad-C.

About Quad-C Management:

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, Quad-C is a middle market private equity firm focused on investing in established business services, industrials and healthcare companies. In its three-decade history, Quad-C has invested over $4 billion of capital in 85 platform companies and over 385 add-on acquisitions. The Quad-C team is committed to partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Quad-C Management, Inc.

