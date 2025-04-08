RTX's Pratt & Whitney Inks Agreement For Delta Tech Ops To Increase GTF MRO Capacity By 30%

GTF capacity to increase to 450 shop visits annually

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, and Delta Air Lines ("Delta") today announced an agreement to expand GTF overhaul capacity at Delta TechOps' Atlanta facility over the next decade. Under the agreement, the facility's annual capacity will increase by more than 30 percent with the ability to overhaul up to 450 engines per year, making it one of the largest member facilities in the Pratt & Whitney GTFTM MRO network.

"Increasing MRO output is a top priority for Pratt & Whitney and our customers as we work to return engines to service as quickly as possible, and this latest capacity expansion with Delta Tech Ops will help us do just that," said Marc Meredith, vice president of aftermarket for GTF engines at Pratt & Whitney. "As we both celebrate our 100-year anniversaries in 2025, it's timely that we mark the occasion by extending our relationship as Delta ramps to provide additional, integral support of the growing GTF fleet."

Delta TechOps joined the GTF MRO network in 2019 to provide maintenance services for PW1100G-JM and PW1500G engines for the Airbus A320neo and A220 aircraft families. The site inducted its first PW1100G-JM engine in 2020 and its first PW1500G engine in 2023, while also expanding its footprint to include a dedicated 155,000-square-foot GTF engine MRO facility that year. In addition to GTF MRO work, Delta TechOps provides offload support for Pratt & Whitney mature commercial engines, including the PW2000 and the PW4000-94 engines.

"We continue to invest in our MRO capabilities and capacity to uphold our position as an industry-leading MRO provider," said Mike McBride, vice president, Engines & Components at Delta TechOps. "Expanding our GTF capacity allows us to grow our technical knowhow and to continue to provide top-notch service and reliability for our fleet and our customers."

Pratt & Whitney currently powers more than 320 aircraft in Delta's fleet – more than 140 of which are either A220s or the A321neo.

The Pratt & Whitney GTF MRO network is comprised of the industry's leading MRO companies and includes 20 shops across four continents and additional sites with quick-turn capability. The GTF MRO network is part of Pratt & Whitney's EngineWise® solutions, which provide engine operators with a variety of aftermarket services resulting in long-term, sustainable value.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit .

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE RTX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED