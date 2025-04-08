RTX's Collins Aerospace Demonstrates Innovative Seating Modification And Upgrade Concept

Imaginative approach refreshes cabins, reduces waste and maximizes customer investment

HAMBURG, Germany, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE: RTX ) business, is demonstrating innovative aftermarket seating concepts that provide modern, upgraded solutions for airline customers flying Collins' Pinnacle main cabin seats.

The concept provides three distinct pathways to transform existing in-service seats into like-new solutions for aging cabin interiors, expediting speed to market, extending product service life and maximizing operator investment.

With a robust, global install base of Pinnacle seats, Collins is able to streamline implementation of the refreshed cabin interior solutions.

In addition to color, trim and finish options, the three upgrade paths include:



Pinnacle to Pinnacle Aspire – the arm caps, endbay covers, seat cushions and seat covers are all replaced. A menu of modern amenity options, including 10-inch and 11.5-inch inflight entertainment (IFE) screens, tablet holders, and more are also available for customers to further customize their end product.

Pinnacle to Pinnacle Aspire+ – the arm rests, endbays and seat backs are all replaced. An increased number of premium amenity upgrades are also available, including an enhanced IFE screen, USB charging capabilities, bi-fold tray tables and literature pocket options. Pinnacle to Pinnacle MiQ – the triple seat is stripped down, transforming the frame to accommodate two passengers in a premium economy configuration.

"Collins' charter has always been to provide innovative solutions to our customers' most challenging problems, designing with passenger comfort, airline efficiency and technological integration top of mind," said Sean Lyons, vice president of business development, Interiors Services and Support for Collins Aerospace. "Our large seating install base and global aftermarket support structure provides a unique opportunity to present our customers swift and elegant cabin modernization options."

The novel approach reuses a significant portion of existing componentry to upgrade each seat, providing significant recyclability benefits, while also preserving the foundational integrity, longevity and investment in the new product.

Whether refreshing existing seating to a similar layout or introducing an entirely new Premium Economy cabin, the Collins concept provides operators an à la carte suite of amenities, add-ons and trim and finish options to complement brands, improve airline revenue and elevate the passenger experience.

Collins is providing customer demonstrations of its modification and upgrade concepts at Aircraft Interiors Expo 2025 in Hamburg, Germany.

About Collins Aerospace

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2024 sales of more than $80 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

