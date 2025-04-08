Test Studio By Boost.Ai: Confidently Deploy Enterprise AI Agents With Automated Testing

Enterprises can now confidently test AI accuracy, streamline workflows, and validate performance before

deployment.

SANDNES, Norway, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- boost today announced the launch of Test Studio, a built-in studio to test and validate AI agent performance before enterprises deploy them in customer-facing applications. Expanding beyond boost's existing testing capabilities, Test Studio enables rigorous, scalable testing of predefined, generative , or hybrid conversation flows, helping businesses mitigate risk and ensure AI agent accuracy with confidence. With comprehensive evaluation and reporting tools, enterprises can proactively address potential concerns, tracking the performance of their AI agent through multiple test scenarios.

As AI adoption accelerates, customers expect higher-quality self-service and interactions. While enterprises are increasingly reliant on generative AI to meet these demands, successful deployment of scalable AI agents requires equally scalable testing. Test Studio solves this by providing automated testing and actionable insights, ensuring enterprises can retain the necessary quality assurance testing to deploy AI agents with confidence.

"AI agents are rewriting how enterprises deliver great customer service, but one fact remains. Trust is everything. Before ever interacting with a customer, businesses need to comprehensively test their AI agents for accuracy and reliability," said Jerry Haywood , CEO of boost. "Test Studio offers a simple, scalable toolkit that gives enterprises the validation they need to confidently deploy AI agents that work right from the start."

Test Studio introduces the following three capabilities, designed specifically to address the challenges of testing AI agents:



Automated Testing: Test Studio allows teams to run large-scale testing of AI agents automatically. This results in faster feedback loops, better quality assurance, and shorter time to market. By mimicking real customer interactions, enterprises can now quickly uncover jailbreak vulnerabilities, validate guardrails, and identify knowledge gaps before AI agent deployment.



Persona-Based Testing: By leveraging generative AI, Test Studio allows enterprises to automatically create dynamic test cases, simulating how different types of customers would interact with AI agents in different scenarios. This automated process improves test coverage while reducing blind spots.

Performance Tracking & Reporting: Measure the accuracy of your AI agent over time, gain actionable insights from every test, quickly identify areas for improvement, and easily share results with stakeholders. Test Studio streamlines AI evaluation with structured reporting, helping enterprises continuously refine performance.

"Test Studio helps pave the way for scaling the use of Generative AI in customer interactions - from initial deployment of a use case to ongoing improvements across the board. With a consistent, repeatable process for both pre-deployment testing and regression testing, it helps build confidence among our leadership and supports the continued expansion of GenAI use cases," said Alex Philbrook, Platform Owner at Sage, a boost customer. "Plus, the efficiencies gained from automated, repeatable testing free up our AI Trainers to focus on creating new journeys and experiences for our customers."

To see Test Studio in action, click here to watch the demo .

About boost

Boost delivers AI that makes the human connection better, built by and for real people and real interactions. Our platform features sophisticated technology that seamlessly blends conversational and generative AI, enabling deeply personalized and outstanding customer experiences. With low-code solutions that plug right in, boost is ready to support today's needs - and built to scale for tomorrow's growth. Unmatched security features ensure reliability for the world's biggest and most regulated brands, including Nordea, Credit Union of Colorado, Sage, and more. Boost is recognized in Gartner's 2023 Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms. Learn more at boost .

SOURCE boost

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED