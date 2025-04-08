Scrubadub & Cradles To Crayons Join Forces To Provide Shoes For Massachusetts Children

Motorists Can Donate Shoes or Cash for Free Car Wash Perks

BOSTON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is partnering with Cradles to Crayon again for their annual "Clean For Kicks" campaign. The goal is to provide appropriate footwear to local children living in homeless or low-income situations. This eight-year partnership supports Cradles to Crayons' Spring Greening initiative, keeping gently used children's clothing essentials out of landfills by providing them to children experiencing Clothing Insecurity.

From April 11 to April 28, visit any of ScrubaDub's 20+ locations to donate a new or gently used pair of kid's shoes to Cradles to Crayons or $5, and receive a complimentary UltraShine Wax with your carwash. Customers can also receive a FREE Express Car Wash voucher for every $10 online donation at: . 100% of all proceeds raised will benefit Cradles to Crayons.

ScrubaDub will also be hosting Mascots of local sports teams so customers and families can snap a photo and receive free giveaways while supporting the cause:



Saturday, April 19



Worcester Railers (Trax): ScrubaDub Shrewsbury Rt. 9 , 10am-12pm.



Portland Sea Dogs (Slugger): ScrubaDub South Portland, ME , 10:30am-11:15am

New England Free Jacks (Woodgy): ScrubaDub Quincy, MA , 12pm-2pm

Sunday, April 27 Worcester Red Sox (Smiley): ScrubaDub Shrewsbury St. , 10am-12pm

"ScrubaDub is a 3rd generation family business and we believe every child deserves to put their best foot forward with shoes that fit! We're proud to continue this partnership with Cradles to Crayons and help provide children in need with proper footwear. This is the time of year where the communities where we do business start spring cleaning and we want to make it easy for everyone to donate new or gently used kid's shoes at any ScrubaDub, knowing that together we can make a lasting impact," said Kory Vagos, ScrubaDub's Marketing Manager.

"At Cradles to Crayons, we are committed to giving clothing and shoes a second life," said Alicia Kabir, executive director for Cradles to Crayons Massachusetts. "Responsible clothing recycling can be complicated-but Cradles to Crayons provides an easy, tangible, and effective way to ensure those donations go to kids in our communities while supporting sustainability efforts at the same time. We are deeply grateful for ScrubaDub's longstanding partnership providing shoes and financial support each year so kids can go to school or playgrounds wearing gently used, good quality shoes that fit," Kabir added.

About ScrubaDub Auto Wash

Family-owned and operated since 1966, ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers is New England's leading car wash company. With more than 250 associates and over 20 properties across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine, ScrubaDub is committed to providing its customers, team members, and partners with clean, fast, fun. For more information, visit .

About Cradles to Crayons®

Founded in 2002, Cradles to Crayons ® (C2C ®) provides new and gently used clothing and other necessities – free of charge – to children experiencing homelessness, crisis, or low-income situations. The nonprofit is leading the way to end Clothing Insecurity for children through donations, advocacy, and by distributing more than one million packages of clothing a year to families in Chicagoland , Greater Philadelphia , Massachusetts (headquarters), NYC, and San Francisco, through a network of 300+ Service Partners. Cradles to Crayons has earned Charity Navigator's highest four-star rating annually since 2009, a distinction attained by only 1% of charities rated. Learn more at cradlestocrayons .

SOURCE ScrubaDub Auto Wash Centers

