Moleculight Optimizes Burn Care With Advanced Bacterial Imaging At The American Burn Association 2025 Annual Meeting



Witness Clinical Breakthroughs – Podium Presentation: Dr. Erik Hanson-Viana, renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon at Hospital Angeles in Mexico City, will present his research on "Fluorescence Imaging-Guided Sampling Provides More Accurate and Actionable Microbiology Compared to the Levine Technique" on Wednesday, April 9th at 11:45 AM during the Educational Forums and Correlatives session. He will unveil how MolecuLight-guided sampling revolutionizes large burn reconstruction, enabling optimal graft timing and site selection, surpassing traditional techniques.



Explore Cutting-Edge Research – Poster Presentation: Dr. Carlos Daniel Torres García, plastic and reconstructive surgery resident at Hospital Angeles, will present his award-winning research, "Bacterial Fluorescence Signals Are Associated with Dermal Regeneration Template Infections in Burn Patients", on Wednesday April 9th at 12:30 PM during Poster Roud 1. This work demonstrates the critical link between bacterial loads detected using MolecuLight and failure of cellular tissue products in burn reconstruction. Dr. García's research has been internationally recognized, earning 2nd place for Best Scientific Protocol in the 55th Annual Mexican National Plastic Surgery Congress earlier this year.

Hands-On Innovation – Live Demonstrations at Booth #626: MolecuLight will exhibit at Booth #626 throughout the conference. Attendees can engage with Dr. Erik Hanson-Viana and MolecuLight representatives, and experience live demonstrations of the MolecuLight i:X® and MolecuLight DXTM imaging systems, understanding how these technologies can provide real-time bioburden information to guide clinical decision-making for optimized burn care.

"The ability to visualize bacteria in real-time with MolecuLight has far-reaching implications for improving burn wound reconstruction," says Dr. Erik Hanson-Viana. "By providing immediate, actionable information, MolecuLight has led to more precise interventions, ultimately improving reconstructive outcomes. My research also demonstrates the clear advantage of MolecuLight-targeted sampling over traditional methods, and I am thrilled to share these findings with my colleagues at the ABA meeting."

About MolecuLight Inc:

MolecuLight Inc. is a privately owned medical imaging company with a global presence that manufactures and commercializes the MolecuLight i:X® and DXTM wound imaging devices. These are the only class II FDA-cleared point-of-care imaging devices for the real-time detection of elevated bacterial burden in wounds. They also provide accurate digital wound measurement for comprehensive wound management, supported by strong clinical evidence including over 100 peer-reviewed publications .

Photo -