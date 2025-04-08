Sita And Nec Collaborate To Drive Global Adoption Of Digital Identities In Travel

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

GENEVA AND TOKYO – 7 April 2025 – SITA, the global leader in air transport technology and border management, and NEC Corporation (NEC), a global leader in biometric authentication technologies, have signed an agreement to accelerate the adoption of digital identity technology in the travel industry.

Through this collaboration, NEC joins SITA's Digital Travel Ecosystem, an open, interoperable framework that connects various systems for real-time digital identity verification. Developed in partnership with Indicio, SITA's ecosystem eliminates the need for direct integrations between issuers and verifiers, simplifying adoption for airports, airlines, and governments.

At the core of the ecosystem is the Trust Network, which governs how digital credentials are shared securely around the world. Built with a privacy-by-design approach, it gives travelers control over their data, including when and with whom they share their credentials. Strong emphasis on data security and privacy means that personal information remains protected and in the hands of the traveler.

With 28% of airlines and 43% of airports planning to implement biometric identity management solutions in the next 12 months (SITA Air Transport IT Insights 2024), demand for interoperable systems is growing. A lack of standardization has slowed widespread adoption, but the SITA-NEC collaboration addresses this challenge through a scalable framework for secure identity exchange.

“After years of investment, aviation and other travel stakeholders are now seeing the full potential of digital identities, and the industry is gearing up to scale,” said Jeremy Springall, Senior Vice President of Borders at SITA.“With NEC's biometric expertise and SITA's industry-leading footprint of biometric touchpoints around the world, we're well-positioned to accelerate the transformation of Digital Travel worldwide.”

“NEC brings more than 125 years of innovation and a global track record in trusted identity technologies,” said Nanaumi Nagamine, Senior Director of the DID Department at NEC.“With SITA, we've delivered proven biometric solutions at airports around the world, creating secure and seamless travel experiences for thousands of passengers every day. This expanded collaboration will accelerate global adoption and set a new standard for trusted digital identity in travel.”

By addressing longstanding interoperability challenges, the SITA and NEC collaboration will increase the adoption of digital identities by passengers, helping the industry reduce bottlenecks, improve security, and enhance the passenger experience at every touchpoint.