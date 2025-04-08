Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Report 2025-2030 - Asia-Pacific And EMEA Fuel Growth In AMD Market With Reforms And Expanding Access To Vision Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthroughs in Retinal Imaging and Patient Profiling Reshape AMD Drug Development Dublin, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Age-related Macular Degeneration Market by Type (Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration), Treatment Modality (Pharmaceuticals, Surgical Interventions), Delivery Method, Healthcare Setting, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Age-related Macular Degeneration Market grew from USD 10.45 billion in 2023 to USD 11.10 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 6.67%, reaching USD 16.43 billion by 2030.

Recent years have witnessed dramatic changes in the landscape of age-related macular degeneration management. A combination of scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements is driving a paradigm shift that redefines therapeutic approaches and market potential. Ongoing developments in diagnostic imaging and molecular biology have paved the way for early detection strategies and more nuanced patient profiling. This evolution has led to earlier intervention protocols, significantly altering the treatment trajectory for patients affected by both dry and wet forms of AMD.

Parallel to clinical innovations, there has been a substantial transition in patient care models and healthcare infrastructure. The traditional reactive approach to retinal diseases has given way to proactive, data-driven methodologies. A burgeoning emphasis on precision medicine ensures that treatments are increasingly tailored to individual patients based on genetic, demographic, and lifestyle factors, which in turn reshapes the competitive dynamics across pharmaceutical and surgical intervention spheres. Furthermore, partnerships between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players are fostering cross-disciplinary collaborations that catalyze breakthrough discoveries.

These market shifts also underscore the importance of adaptive strategies for stakeholders, as companies recalibrate their portfolios to incorporate emerging therapies and integrated treatment modalities. A comprehensive understanding of these transformative shifts provides continuous opportunities for investors and care providers to enhance patient outcomes while maximizing market share.

Key Regional Trends and Emerging Opportunities

The analysis of regional trends highlights a diverse and evolving market landscape marked by unique regional characteristics and growth prospects. In North America, robust healthcare infrastructure coupled with a high prevalence of chronic conditions has streamlined early diagnosis and intervention for AMD. Continuous investments in research and development have ensured that the Americas remains at the forefront of innovative clinical trials and breakthrough therapies.

Exploring the landscape across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa reveals a region where regulatory reforms and increased awareness have boosted market expansion. Intensive cross-border collaborations and public-private partnerships are catalyzing clinical advancements, while regional healthcare policies are adapting to support earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment modalities. Emerging economies within these regions are increasingly recognizing the importance of investing in modern ophthalmological care, thereby creating additional opportunities for market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region presents another dynamic and rapidly expanding market segment. Economic growth, coupled with improved healthcare delivery systems and heightened consumer awareness, is driving a surge in demand for both conventional and advanced treatment options. Ongoing investments in healthcare infrastructure and localized research initiatives are further positioning the region as a key contributor to global market dynamics. As stakeholders leverage these regional insights, a comprehensive understanding of localized challenges and opportunities continues to inform strategic planning and resource allocation decisions.

Leading Companies Shaping the Future of AMD Management

The dynamic landscape of age-related macular degeneration is reinforced by the active involvement of numerous established and emerging companies that are setting new benchmarks in vision care. The report delves into recent significant developments in the Age-related Macular Degeneration Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include:

AbbVie Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Allegro Ophthalmics, LLC

Amgen Inc.

Annexon, Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AsclepiX Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Biocon Ltd

Biogen Inc.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Formycon AG

Grifols, SA

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lupin Limited

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nicox SA

Novartis AG

PanOptica, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sandoz Group AG

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Viatris Inc. Strategic Recommendations for Industry Leaders

Industry leaders need to insulate themselves against market volatility while simultaneously embracing innovation to drive forward progress in the AMD space. Strategic recommendations suggest prioritizing robust clinical research to validate the emerging therapies and provide clear evidence of their efficacy through rigorous clinical trials. Investing in cutting-edge diagnostic modalities and fostering closer collaborations with academic institutions can provide valuable insights into the evolving biological pathways that underpin AMD.

Leaders should also align their operational strategies with evolving regulatory frameworks that govern patient care and treatment innovations. Emphasizing agile supply chain management and ensuring the integrity of distribution channels can help companies balance risk while capitalizing on emerging market opportunities. Embracing digital technologies to streamline patient engagement and monitoring processes is equally crucial in today's technology-driven ecosystem.

Diversifying portfolios across both pharmaceutical and surgical interventions, based on evolving treatment protocols, can mitigate risks associated with market saturation and competitive overlap. Industry stakeholders are advised to assess the merits of multi-channel distribution strategies that take into account variations in regional regulatory landscapes and consumer preferences. Integrating real-world evidence analytics into decision-making processes can further enhance market responsiveness and optimize resource allocation.

In today's competitive environment, it is imperative that industry decision-makers adopt a holistic, data-driven approach. This means leveraging structured market segmentation insights and integrating them with robust forecasting models, while encouraging collaborative engagements across both public and private sectors. Such strategic imperatives are designed to fortify competitive positioning and ensure sustained growth in the long term.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing number of geriatric population across the world

5.1.1.2. Surging use of laser therapy and anti-angiogenesis drugs

5.1.1.3. Increasing diagnostics facilities and technology for effective detection of AMD

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Potential risk of drug recalls associated with AMD

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Significant government policies & funding for AMD

5.1.3.2. Introduction of novel and advanced treatments based on cell therapy and tissue engineering

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Stringent regulatory environment and complex approval of new treatments

5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis

5.2.1. Type: Targeting gradual vision loss in dry AMD and rapid impairment with tailored treatments

5.2.2. Treatment: Comprehensive management and innovative pharmaceutical treatments in age-related macular degeneration

5.2.3. Delivery Method: Innovative injectable methods for age-related macular degeneration

5.2.4. Healthcare Setting: Comprehensive care in AMD management through ASCs, hospitals, and clinics with advanced and cost-effective treatments

5.2.5. Distribution Channel: Proliferation of online pharmacies for distributing AMD drugs to ensure comprehensive patient care

5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry

5.4. PESTLE Analysis

5.4.1. Political

5.4.2. Economic

5.4.3. Social

5.4.4. Technological

5.4.5. Legal

5.4.6. Environmental

5.5. Client Customization

5.5.1. Number of Patients Undergoing Treatments and Average Cost of Treatment By Country

6. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

6.3. Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

7. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market, by Treatment Modality

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pharmaceuticals

7.2.1. Anti-inflammatory Drugs

7.2.2. Anti-VEGF Agents

7.2.3. Antioxidants & Supplements

7.2.4. Gene Therapy Drugs

7.3. Surgical Interventions

7.3.1. Laser Therapy

7.3.2. Macular Translocation Surgery

7.3.3. Photodynamic Therapy

7.3.4. Vitrectomy

8. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market, by Delivery Method

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Injectable

8.3. Intravitreal implants

8.4. Oral

9. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market, by Healthcare Setting

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Ophthalmology Clinics

10. Age-related Macular Degeneration Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Hospital Pharmacies

10.3. Online Pharmacies

10.4. Retail Pharmacies

11. Americas Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Taiwan

12.12. Thailand

12.13. Vietnam

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Age-related Macular Degeneration Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Denmark

13.3. Egypt

13.4. Finland

13.5. France

13.6. Germany

13.7. Israel

13.8. Italy

13.9. Netherlands

13.10. Nigeria

13.11. Norway

13.12. Poland

13.13. Qatar

13.14. Russia

13.15. Saudi Arabia

13.16. South Africa

13.17. Spain

13.18. Sweden

13.19. Switzerland

13.20. Turkey

13.21. United Arab Emirates

13.22. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis

14.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis

14.3.1. Genentech relaunches Susvimo for wet AMD with improved vision

14.3.2. Stealth BioTherapeutics launches phase 3 trial for elamipretide to combat dry age-related macular degeneration and improve patient outcomes

14.3.3. LambdaVision secures funding to advance preclinical trials of innovative artificial retina

14.3.4. Science Corporation acquires Pixium Vision's PRIMA retinal implant to enhance vision restoration for AMD patients

14.3.5. Researchers at HKUMed develop groundbreaking photoactivatable nanomedicine for safer and more effective age-related macular degeneration treatment

14.3.6. EyeBio secures USD 130 million Series A funding to advance Restoret therapy for age-related macular degeneration treatment

14.3.7. Astellas Pharma unveils treatment for age-related macular degeneration with promising efficacy and safety results

14.3.8. FDA provides clearance of clinical trials for Aviceda Therapeutics' AVD-104 targeting age-related macular degeneration

14.3.9. Retinal Degeneration Fund's major investment boosts biotech to advance age-related macular degeneration treatments and improve quality of life

14.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations

14.4.1. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.4.2. Novartis AG

14.4.3. Bayer AG

14.4.4. Astellas Pharma Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900