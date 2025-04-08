Austrian, British, And Canadian Red Cross Societies Donate 15 Ambulances To Ukraine
This is said in a statement shared on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
These ambulances will soon be assigned to the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS). They are set to reach communities where volunteers operate under challenging conditions, providing life-saving assistance and support to victims affected by hostilities.
Each vehicle comes fully equipped with the necessary tools to deliver medical assistance and safely transport patients. The organization emphasized that this contribution will enable faster response times and more effective aid, particularly in frontline areas.
As reported by Ukrinform, in late March, the United Nations Development Program delivered 16 fully equipped ambulances to Ukraine.
Photo credit: facebook/RedCrossUkraine
