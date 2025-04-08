Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In KP, Punjab, And Northern Areas Amid Predominantly Dry Weather

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry weather across most parts of the country over the next 24 hours, with chances of rainfall, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in specific northern and western regions.

According to the Met Office, partly cloudy conditions are expected in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, northeastern Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rain and strong winds are likely in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and northeastern Balochistan, while Islamabad may also experience rain accompanied by gusty winds.

Some areas in KP and the Pothohar region may witness isolated hailstorms, the forecast added.

Districts in KP where rain with thunder and strong winds is expected include Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, Mohmand, Mardan, and Swabi. In the southern districts of KP, the weather is expected to remain hot during the daytime.

Similar weather patterns with rain and thunderstorms are also anticipated in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. In contrast, most parts of Sindh are expected to remain extremely hot and dry.

In Peshawar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 19°C, with a maximum of up to 38°C expected. The lowest temperatures were recorded in Kalam at 7°C and Chitral at 10°C.