Fourth Oil And Gas Discovery In North Waziristan In Just 6 Weeks

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a major boost to Pakistan's energy sector, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has announced its fourth discovery of oil and gas reserves in North Waziristan within a span of just six weeks.

According to an official statement issued by the company, the latest reserves were discovered in the Waziristan Block. The newly discovered well is expected to yield over 70 million cubic feet of gas and 310 barrels of crude oil per day.

This marks the fourth consecutive discovery in the same block. Last week, MPCL had announced a field estimated to produce 23.8 million cubic feet of gas and 122 barrels of oil daily.

In March, a previous discovery projected 20.5 million cubic feet of gas and 117 barrels of oil per day, while the first successful well drilled in February 2025 was estimated to produce 13 million cubic feet of gas and 20 barrels of oil daily.

MPCL Managing Director and CEO Faheem Haider called the discovery a significant and encouraging development for Pakistan's energy landscape. He acknowledged the cooperation of security forces, federal and provincial governments, and partner organizations in making these operations successful.

Mari Petroleum operates the Waziristan Block and holds a 55% working interest, while OGDCL and Orient Petroleum hold 35% and 10% stakes, respectively. The company said that this series of discoveries will not only enhance gas supplies but also contribute to oil production, playing a vital role in addressing the country's energy crisis.