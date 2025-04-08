403
Suntec India Secures Spot Among Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies In The US
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SunTec India, a leading global technology solutions provider, has been recognized as one of the Top Mobile App Development Companies in the US by AppDevelopmentCompanies. This prestigious acknowledgment highlights SunTec India's excellence in delivering high-performance, future-ready, and secure mobile applications for startups and enterprises worldwide.
The listing reinforces SunTec India's reputation as a go-to partner for businesses looking to hire app developers who specialize in trending technologies, including AI, IoT, and blockchain-integrated mobile solutions.
Why SunTec India Stands Out?
? Served 8.5K+ Clients Globally – Proven expertise across industries like healthcare, fintech, eCommerce, and logistics.
? On-Time, On-Budget Delivery – 95% recurring clients due to agile development and transparent processes. Flexible engagement models: dedicated team, project-based, time & materials-based.
? Dedicated Development Teams – Hire skilled top mobile app developers with 5+ years of average experience.
? Post-Launch Support & Maintenance – 24/7 technical assistance and proactive updates.
? Security-First Approach – ISO 27001-certified processes ensure data protection and compliance.
Quote by Murli Pawar, VP of Technology at SunTec India:
"Being ranked among the top mobile app development companies in the US is a testament to our team's relentless focus on innovation and customer success. We don't just build apps-we craft seamless digital experiences that drive business growth. Our expertise in AI-driven apps, cross-platform development, and scalable cloud solutions makes us the preferred choice for global enterprises."
Key Industries Served:
Healthcare: HIPAA-compliant telemedicine & patient management apps
Fintech: Secure mobile banking, digital wallets & blockchain solutions
eCommerce: AR-powered shopping apps with seamless payment integration
On-Demand Services: Uber-like apps with real-time tracking & analytics
For businesses looking to hire app developers or collaborate with a top mobile app development company, SunTec India offers end-to-end solutions tailored to your needs.
About SunTec India
SunTec India is a CMMI Level 3 and ISO-certified digital transformation partner, offering mobile app development, enterprise software solutions, and emerging tech integration. With 25+ years of IT experience, SunTec India empowers businesses globally with future-ready digital solutions.
