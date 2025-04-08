403
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives UN Chief's Iraq Envoy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 8 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Tuesday UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Al-Hassan at Bayan Palace on his visit to Kuwait.
His Highness Crown Prince's Office Director Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa attended the meeting. (end) seo
