403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Invite From Qatar PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Tuesday at Bayan Palace an invitation from Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.
The invitation is for participating in the fifth edition of Qatar Economic Forum, scheduled in cooperation with Bloomberg, from May 20 to 22, 2025, which will be held under the patronage of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The invitation was delivered to His Highness by Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud.
His Highness Crown Prince's Office Director Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at His Highness Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa attended the meeting. (end)
seo
The invitation is for participating in the fifth edition of Qatar Economic Forum, scheduled in cooperation with Bloomberg, from May 20 to 22, 2025, which will be held under the patronage of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
The invitation was delivered to His Highness by Qatar's Ambassador to Kuwait Ali bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud.
His Highness Crown Prince's Office Director Lieutenant General Jamal Al-Theyab and Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at His Highness Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa attended the meeting. (end)
seo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment