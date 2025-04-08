Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Commission Pres. Warns Against Escalation Over US Tariffs


2025-04-08 06:06:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 8 (KUNA) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on Tuesday the need to reach a negotiated solution to the current situation resulting from the US tariff crisis, calling for avoiding any further escalation.
During a phone call with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss EU-China relations and the EU-China Summit to be hosted by Brussels in July, Von der Leyen affirmed the importance of economic stability and predictability for the global economy, said EU statement.
She also emphasized China's vital role in addressing potential trade distortions resulting from tariffs, particularly in sectors already impacted by global excess capacity.
The two officials discussed the importance of establishing a mechanism to track potential trade distortions and ensure any related developments are addressed. (end)
