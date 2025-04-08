Europi Property Group Launches Hyde Park Properties, A Single-Family Home Strategy In Prime Central London

LONDON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyde Park Properties is focused on building a unique portfolio of high-quality, single-family homes located in some of London's most desirable areas around Hyde Park. Since the first acquisition in May 2024, the portfolio has grown to 22 houses and additional near-term pipeline has been identified to reach 30 houses by June.

The strategy was identified by Europi in the spring of 2024, as prices in prime central London had been negatively affected by a combination of externalities including Brexit, COVID-19, elevated mortgage rates and tax policy uncertainty created by the new Labour government. This presented an opportunity to enter the supply constrained segment at an attractive entry basis, with prices in real terms back at 2010-2013 levels.

Hyde Park Properties targets unmodernised, irreplaceable freehold houses, in the charming mews streets and terraces of Kensington and Westminster. The portfolio also benefits from proximity to the expansive green spaces of Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens and Holland Park, as well as the world-class cultural amenities London has to offer. Value is primarily generated through refurbishment initiatives, upgrading the houses to modern space-efficient layouts while preserving or enhancing period details and the historical charm of the houses. Post refurbishment, the assets are let to tenants primarily on long-term contracts, with select shorter-term rentals also available from time to time. The portfolio is managed by an experienced in-house Hyde Park Properties team, ensuring first-class service to tenants and commitment to a high-quality offering.

Arthur Cole-Fontayn, Investment Director at Hyde Park Properties, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the launch of Hyde Park Properties, having been active in the market for almost a year now. Pricing remains at a historically attractive basis and we look forward to growing the portfolio over the course of 2025 and beyond."

Jonathan Willén, CEO at Europi Property Group, commented:

"London keeps growing at a steady pace with global appeal and a unique offering. Being able to acquire freehold houses in the best locations and build a long-term residential company around it is something we're very excited about. There is no reason we can't be at 100 houses in one or two years, and we have strong conviction in the fundamentals of prime central London."

For further information please see:

About Europi:

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm, investing discretionary capital across all segments with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €700m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exits. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Cole-Fontayn, Investment Director, Hyde Park Properties

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone number: +46 (0) 8 411 55 77

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4132536

The following files are available for download: