Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals To The Family Of A Career Navy Veteran With Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma Or Lung Cancer In Florida To Call The Gori Law Firm-Hire More Qualified Lawyers--Get Better Compensation

- Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a career navy veteran and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Florida please take financial compensation very seriously and call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for help. The Gori Law Firm is one of the nation's top mesothelioma and asbestos exposure law firms, their attorneys consistently get top compensation results for their clients, and they have an office in Orlando.

"Navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer make up the largest work group in the USA who will develop these cancers. A career navy veteran might have had decades worth of exposure to asbestos. A career navy veteran might have initially been exposed to asbestos as a member of a repair crew or maintaining equipment, and as their career evolved, they might have been supervising repairs or maintenance where they were exposed to asbestos. We are passionate about making certain that people like this receive the best possible compensation results.

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm has our endorsement for navy veterans who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer because of asbestos exposure on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard."

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Port Saint Lucie, Cape Coral or anywhere in Florida.

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

Michael Thomas

Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.