Second Wings Leads Business Mission To Pakistan And Hosts International Seminar In Lahore

Second Wings leads official business mission to Pakistan, hosting seminar in Lahore to promote investment in Portugal and launch the Trade Council.

- Fernando Fraga, CEO of Second WingsLAHORE, PAKISTAN, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Second Wings , a Portuguese consultancy firm specialized in internationalization and investment, was officially invited by the Government of Pakistan to lead a high-level business delegation to the country. The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce, TDAP (Trade Development Authority of Pakistan), and through the Embassies of Portugal and Spain.The mission will take place from April 13th to 20th, including participation in HEMS – Health Expo and Medical Symposium, several institutional meetings with public and private entities, and a special business seminar in Lahore, hosted by Second Wings.International Seminar:“Move to Europe – Get a Visa and Start Your Business in Portugal”The highlight of this mission is the seminar titled“Move to Europe: Get a Visa and Start Your Business in Portugal”, designed to present Portugal as a strategic entry point into the European market. The event will cover:- Key visa and residency programs for entrepreneurs and investors- Success stories of Portuguese and Spanish companies- Real investment opportunities in Portugal- One-on-one meetings with consultants and delegation members- Networking opportunities for long-term partnershipsDelegates from Portugal and SpainThe business delegation includes some of the most dynamic entrepreneurs from the Iberian Peninsula, representing sectors such as medical technology, footwear, publishing, plastics, education, and tourism:- Fernando Fraga – CEO, Second Wings Consulting & FX2 Group- Gohar Rehman - President, Pakistan–Portugal Business Council & CEO, Ensmile- Luis Francisco – Partner, Architect & CityGolf Board Member- Oscar Manuel – Chairman, Exatus – Medical Devices- Tiago Miguel – CEO, Exatus Medical Devices- Amílcar Nuno – CEO, Estela Technologies- Antonio Kankura – CEO, Kankura Shoes- Pedro Piconrell – CEO, Simplicity Aligners- Pedro Ferreira – CEO, Infinite Book- Richardo Pinto – CEO, Código Pro – Leading Magazine Group- Rita Sofia – CEO, Plasticolors Lda- Juan Revuelta – CEO, Finnova, European Foundation- Luis Azeredo – Co-Founder, DigIn- Jean Capsal – CEO, Dragonfly AI MedicalInauguration of the Pakistan–Portugal Business CouncilDuring the mission, the official launch of the Pakistan–Portugal Business Council will take place in Lahore - a key step toward deepening trade relations between the two countries. The Council will be presided over by Gohar Rehman, CEO of Ensmile Aligners, who played a central role in initiating this collaboration.“This mission is a real opportunity to build solid business bridges between South Asia and Europe. We're here to support serious decisions on expansion and cooperation.” – Fernando Fraga, CEO of Second Wings“It's an honor to launch the Pakistan–Portugal Business Council, with the direct support of the Government and through the Embassies. This is only the beginning of a new economic chapter between our countries.” – Gohar Rehman, President of Pakistan–Portugal Business Council

Second Wings

Second Wings

+351 931 112 516

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.