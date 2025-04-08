Over 25,000 Govt Posts Approved In First Bihar Cabinet Meet Post-Budget Session

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 8 (IANS) In its first cabinet meeting after the Budget Session of the Bihar Legislature, the Nitish Kumar-led government on Tuesday approved 27 major proposals including the creation of over 25,000 posts in various departments, signaling a focus on employment generation ahead of the Assembly elections to be held later this year.

The meeting, held at the Cabinet Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saw the participation of a majority of state ministers.

Among the significant decisions was an amendment to the 2006 rules governing the salary and allowances of ministers -- a move seen as politically crucial in an election year.

In a major recruitment drive, the cabinet approved the creation of 2,590 posts in the Agriculture Department; 3,306 posts for Urdu translators; 35 Data Entry Operator posts in the Staff Selection Commission; 36 positions in AYUSH hospitals; 48 new posts in the Liquor Prohibition Department; and over 20,000 additional positions in the Health Department.

Within the Health Department, the sanctioned posts include government doctors and staff nurses for medical colleges, Sadar Hospitals, Community Health Centres, and Primary Health Centres.

To push digital governance, the cabinet approved Rs 38 crore for setting up video conferencing facilities across all revenue courts in the state.

Several new administrative rules were also cleared, including the Bihar Education Administration Relation Rules, 2025; the Bihar Drug Laboratory Technical Shortage Contract Rules, 2025; and the Bihar Dental Education Service Rules, 2025.

Other key decisions include land approval for Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, increasing the Bihar Contingency Fund to Rs 10,000 crore, and extending the Bihar Industrial Investment Promotion Policy, 2016, until 2025.

Additionally, two officers -- Baidyanath Yadav and Pankaj Kumar -- were appointed as consultants in their respective departments, while Dr Ramraj Raman was dismissed from service.

These approvals underscore the government's emphasis on strengthening public services and infrastructure while laying the groundwork for an electorally significant year.