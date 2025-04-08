403
China Reports No Abnormalities in Marine Life After Fukushima Water Release
(MENAFN) China announced on Monday that it had found no abnormalities in seawater or marine life samples following the release of treated radioactive water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant, as reported by a news agency.
This declaration came after independent testing conducted by Chinese authorities in late February under the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) monitoring program.
The China Atomic Energy Authority confirmed that their analysis of the water and marine samples showed that levels of tritium, cesium-134, cesium-137, and strontium-90 were all within internationally accepted safety standards.
This round of testing marks China’s second set of analyses, following an initial evaluation of data collected in October of the previous year. China had imposed a total ban on Japanese seafood imports shortly after the discharge of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima plant began in August 2023.
In September 2023, Tokyo and Beijing reached an agreement to gradually lift the ban on Japanese seafood imports, subject to China’s involvement in monitoring procedures.
Based on the Chinese nuclear authority, Japan reaffirmed its commitment to long-term international monitoring and accepted Beijing’s independent testing efforts.
The Fukushima disaster, which occurred in 2011, was caused by an earthquake and tsunami that led to the meltdown of three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
In 2016, Japan’s Trade Ministry estimated that the cost of cleaning up the radioactive contamination and compensating the disaster’s victims would amount to USD180 billion.
