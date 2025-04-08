Superx Appoints Ryan Deluca, Founder Of Bodybuilding And Black Box VR, To Board Of Advisors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - SuperX, the leader in pop culture-infused fitness gear, is proud to announce that Ryan DeLuca, founder of Bodybuilding and Black Box VR, has joined its Board of Advisors.

DeLuca is widely regarded as one of the most visionary entrepreneurs in fitness - a true disruptor who played a key role in making fitness culture mainstream. At Bodybuilding, he didn't just build the most successful fitness retailer - he built a movement. He pioneered platforms like BodySpace, created access to free fitness education at scale, and championed a community-first model that redefined how people trained, connected, and transformed. Under his leadership, Bodybuilding became the world's largest online supplement retailer and fitness content hub, generating over $500 million in annual revenue and serving tens of millions of customers globally.

"Ryan is a disruptor and innovator," said Austin Gayne, Founder and CEO of SuperX. "He did it with Bodybuilding in many ways - like the BodySpace forum - and he's still doing it today with Black Box VR. SuperX is a bold and disruptive company in a modern fitness industry filled with too many copycats, me-too products, and brands that try to take every dollar instead of providing value to the consumer.

We are severely underestimated as a company - the 'David' among the Goliaths of the industry - and we've chosen the path less traveled as our weapon of choice. Having Ryan on board will help us fulfill our vision of helping our customers and fans Be Extraordinary."

Through official partnerships with Marvel, Star Wars, Mortal Kombat, DC Comics, Hasbro, Ubisoft, Disney, and more, SuperX is going from a niche brand focused on creating premium superhero activewear to being recognized as the collaborative fitness brand for all things pop culture - from Superheroes, Anime, Celebrities, Professional Athletes, and everything in between. This brand was designed for those who want to - as the company slogan states - 'Be Extraordinary.'

DeLuca's role on the board will focus on providing strategic insight into SuperX's growth roadmap, customer experience engine, and digital content strategy - drawing from his experience scaling Bodybuilding, disrupting exercise through virtual reality, and everything in between.

As SuperX enters its next chapter, it aims to evolve from a quiet underdog to a mainstream phenomenon - expanding into bold, uncharted categories while embracing the playbook that made Bodybuilding legendary: obsession with customer experience, authenticity, and value.

