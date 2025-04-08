Heinz Launches The World's First Ad Interrupted By A Movie And People Will Want To Stick Around For It
Passant El-Ghannam, Marketing Director MEA, Heinz Arabia said: "You've got to really love something to wait for it - whether it's the final scene after the credits, or that glorious, gravity-defying pour of Heinz. It's irrational. It's rich. It's Heinz. And that's what this campaign is all about. In a world of skips and scrolls, Heinz is a reminder that some things like great ketchup and great scenes are worth the wait."
Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer, FP7 McCANN Dubai, said: "Post-credit scenes have become a cultural phenomenon between filmmakers and audiences, a reward for those who wait. We saw a perfect parallel with Heinz, a brand that has always turned waiting into an experience, in a way that only Heinz can."
Now, go to Dubai Mall Reel Cinemas, and stay put. The longer you wait, the better the reward. Because, just like Heinz, it will be worth the wait.
ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY
We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC ), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2024 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting or following us on LinkedIn.
ABOUT FP7/McCann
Established in Beirut in 1968, FP7 McCann is a full-service creative agency, with connected marketing solutions across advertising, digital, social and production. As one of the largest regional networks, FP7 McCann has 14 offices across 14 countries. The agency network has been consistently recognised for its standout creativity, effectiveness, and culture; recent highlights include being the no. 1 most awarded agency in MENAT at Cannes Lions 2023, no. 1 MENAT agency at NY Festivals and the Webby Awards 2023, Agency of the Year at the MENA Effie Awards for eight consecutive years and receiving the prestigious Great Place To Work accolade in 2023.
FP7 McCann is part of McCann Worldgroup, one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2023. FP7 McCann is also a flagship agency of the MCN (Middle East Communications Network) group.
For more information, visit:
Campaign Credits
Brand - Kraft Heinz
-
Passant El-Ghannam, Marketing Director MEA
Samar Hasanin, Regional Senior Category Manager
Lobna Saad, Head of Brand Build MEA
Ilya Myskin, Brand Manager
Creative - FP7 McCann Dubai
-
Federico Fanti, Chief Creative Officer
Nayaab Rais, Executive Creative Officer
Paulo Engler, Senior Creative Director & Head of Art
Jonathan Cruz, Creative Director
Liam Galt, Associate Creative Director
Rob Hall, Associate Creative Director
Diego Fernandez-Cid, Senior Copywriter
Roy Sebastian, Senior Art Director
Creative Excellence - McCann Worldgroup & MCN
-
Javier Campopiano, Global CCO, McCann Worldgroup
Adrian Botan, Global ECD & CCO Europe, McCann Worldgroup
Carmem Bistrian, Global Product Excellence Director, McCann Worldgroup
Lara De Souza, Creative Excellence Senior Manager, MCN
Production - FP7 McCann Dubai & Big Kahuna Films
-
Kaue Akimoto, Motion Designer, FP7 McCann Dubai
Murilo DePaula, Video Editor, FP7 McCann Dubai
Jessica Younes, Senior Producer, FP7 McCann Dubai
Amin Soltani, Director, FP7 McCann Dubai
Eddy Rizk, CEO, Big Kahuna Films
Zaid Mohammad, Editor, Big Kahuna Films
Belal Hibri, Grading, Big Kahuna Films
Account Management - FP7 McCann Dubai
-
Tarek Ali Ahmad, Managing Director
Sana Omran, Head of Business Leadership
Amr Lotfy, Account Director
Maryam Aqueel, Account Manager
Fernanda Stein, Social Media Manager
Public Relations & Communications – Current Global MENAT
-
Peter Jacob, Managing Director
Jude Lahham, Account Director
Riya Awtaney, Account Manager
May Hajouj, Senior Associate
Aastha Chaurasia, Associate
Umar Gulamnabi, Junior Associate
Company Credits
-
Creative, Production & Account Management: FP7 McCann Dubai
Production house: Big Kahuna Films
Servicing production house: Mitra Film SRL
Editing PH: PixelMob
Sound Design: Mango Jam
PR & Communications: Current Global MENAT
Photo:
SOURCE Heinz
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment