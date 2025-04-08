Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) And Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADIA) Unite To Advance Trusted Digital ID Solutions

SIA and ADIA

Strategic Partnership Brings ADIA and its Members into SIA and Grants Exclusive License to SIA of the ADIA Digital ID Trust Framework Specification

BRUSSELS and SAN RAMON, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) and the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADIA) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to advance trusted digital identity solutions worldwide. Both organizations share a vision of creating citizen-centric ecosystems that uphold data privacy, security, and trust in both the public and private sectors and across borders.

By joining forces, SIA and ADIA will leverage their respective strengths - SIA's expertise in global eID integration and open standards, and ADIA's deep knowledge of governance frameworks for digital identity. Their joint efforts will focus on publishing actionable guidelines, best practices and the continued development of open standards including the ADIA Digital ID Trust Framework Specification that promote interoperability, security, user centricity, and ensure regulatory compliance.

"Combining SIA's leadership in government-focused identity initiatives with ADIA's digital ID governance expertise marks a major step toward more transparent, privacy-friendly digital identity solutions," said Marc-Julian Siewert, Chairman of the Board, Secure Identity Alliance. "This partnership will equip individuals, organizations, and governments with the tools they need to implement secure, future-proof identity programs."

"By joining forces, ADIA and SIA are strengthening their contribution to paving the way fora global identity infrastructure that can only be built via strong partnerships," said Ramesh Kesanupalli, founder of the FIDO Alliance and co-founder of the Accountable Digital Identity Association. "Our combined efforts will accelerate the adoption of accountable, secure, and user-centric digital identity infrastructure, ensuring cross-border interoperability while preserving local governance requirements."

About the Secure Identity Alliance (SIA)

The Secure Identity Alliance (SIA) is a global non-profit organization dedicated to shaping the future of secure identity through trust, interoperability, and innovation. As a leading voice in identity management, SIA advocates for open, standardized, and inclusive identity solutions that meet the evolving needs of governments, businesses, and citizens. Through thought leadership, collaboration, and open standards like OSIA, SIA drives the adoption of secure, scalable, and user-centric frameworks that enhance digital trust worldwide.

For more information, please go to

About the Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADIA)

The Accountable Digital Identity Association (ADIA) is committed to creating frameworks and best practices for accountable digital identity management. By harnessing verifiable credentials and robust governance models, ADIA supports high-assurance identity needs in regulated sectors and beyond, ensuring data integrity, user consent, and effective compliance at scale.

For more information, please go to

Photo:

SOURCE Secure Identity Alliance (SIA)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED