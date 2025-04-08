Smart Pills Market Global Forecast Report To 2030, With Tariff & Regulatory Analysis
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|230
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$0.69 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Smart Pills Market Overview North America: Smart Pills Market, by Application and Country, 2023 Smart Pills Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities Smart Pills Market: Regional Mix Smart Pills Market: Developed vs. Emerging Markets
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostic Monitoring Devices Technological Advancements in Capsule Endoscopy Increasing Incidence of Colon Cancer
- High R&D Costs for Technological Developments and Advancements Low Accuracy and Reliability of Sensors and Cameras in Smart Pills
- Innovations in Sensor Technologies and Wireless Communication Rising Need for Rapid Drug Delivery and Development
- Increased Patient Privacy and Data Security Concerns Shortage of Skilled Healthcare Professionals
Industry Trends
- Advancements in Sensor Technologies Integration with AI and ML Integration with Wearable Devices
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Wireless Communication Systems Sensor Technologies Self-Powered Ingestible Smart Pills Adaptive Frame Rate Technologies Imag AI and ML
- Robotic Technologies Data Analytics
- IoT Cloud Computing
Tariff & Regulatory Analysis
- Tariff Data Analysis Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations Regulatory Landscape
- North America
- US
- Japan China India
Case Study Analysis
- Increased Imaging Capabilities for Patients with Small Bowel Abnormalities Detection of Gastric Polyp & Erythema Through Magnetically Controlled Capsule Endoscopes AI-Assisted Capsule Endoscopy to Detect Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding in High-Risk Cardiac Patients
Patent Analysis
- Patent Publication Trends for Smart Pills Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis List of Key Patents
Impact of AI/Gen AI on Smart Pills Market
- Key Use Cases Case Studies of AI/Gen AI Implementation
- Capsocam Sv-1 Versus Pillcam Sb3 to Detect Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding Aardex Group Partnered with Etectrx, Inc. to Track Medication-Taking Behaviors
- AI in Endoscopy Wearable Devices Digital Healthcare Home Healthcare
Company Profiles
Key Players
- Medtronic Olympus Corporation Capsovision Intromedic Jinshan Science & Technology Anx Robotics Shenzhen Jifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd. Etectrx Bodycap Check-Cap Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc.
Other Players
- Veloce Corporation Biocam Endiatx Rf Co. Ltd. Celero Systems Biora Therapeutics, Inc. Innurvation Rani Therapeutics Motilis Medica SA
