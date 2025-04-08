Smart Pills Market Global Forecast Report To 2030, With Tariff & Regulatory Analysis

The report analyzes the smart pills market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as application (capsule endoscopy, patient monitoring, and targeted drug delivery), target area (small intestine, large intestine, esophagus & stomach), disease indication (Crohn's disease, occult GI bleeding, small bowel tumor, celiac disease, & other disease conditions), end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, outpatient settings, & other end users), and region.

The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various smart pills products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, service offerings, and key market strategies.

The global smart pills market is experiencing significant growth in 2024, driven by the technological advancements in capsule endoscopy and the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic monitoring devices. The market is projected to reach reach USD 1.30 billion by 2030 from USD 0.69 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), in 2024, there were 1,52,810 new cases of colorectal cancer (CRC) comprising, 81,540 will be in men and 71,270 in women. Additionally, 1,06,590 of the cases will be colon cancer, while 46,220 will be rectal cancer. CRC remains the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US with an estimated 53,010 deaths in 2024, showing a slight increase from last year's projected 52,550. Thus, the high incidence of colon cancer are expected to increase the demand for capsule endoscopes for colon cancer screening.

The small bowel tumor segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on disease indication, the market for smart pills is divided into segments for crohn's disease, small bowel tumors, occult GI bleeding, celiac disease, and other disease indications. The small bowel tumor is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to factors, such as advancements in sensor technology, growing emphasis on patient convenience, rising need for early tumor diagnosis and proper treatment that are expected to drive the adoption of smart pills in the coming years.

The large intestine accounted for the second largest share of the market during the forecast period in 2023, by target area

By target area, the smart pills market is broadly segmented into, small intestine, large intestine, esophagus, and stomach. In 2023, the large intestine target area accounted for the second largest share of smart pills market. Factors such as rising cases of colorectal cancer and requirement for applicable screening, diagnosis, and examining of inflammatory bowel diseases and other gastrointestinal diseases. The growing cases of colorectal cancer & colon cancer have contributed to the rising adoption of smart pills in large intestine as smart pills can reach areas of the colon that may be difficult to visualize with traditional methods.

By region, Europe hold the second largest share of the smart pills market in 2023

Europe accounted for the second largest share of the smart pills market in 2023. Factors such as increase in ageing population and improved utilization of capsule endoscopy for gastrointestinal (GI) bleeding are driving the European smart pills market. According to the guidelines of the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE), small-bowel video capsule endoscopy is recommended as the initial examination for patients with unclear gastrointestinal bleeding. The endorsement of capsule endoscopy by the ESGE guidelines specifies a uniform approach for healthcare professionals, improving the quality of care provided to patients. As a result, the expanding demand for smart pills and other related technologies is driven by the growing use of capsule endoscopy for GI bleeding.

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the smart pills market include Medtronic (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), CapsoVision, Inc. (US), IntroMedic (South Korea), ANX Robotics (US), Shenzhen Jifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) (China), etectrx (US), Check-Cap (Israel), BodyCap (France), and Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc (China).

This report provides insights into the following:



Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for noninvasive diagnostic monitoring devices, technological advancements in capsule endoscopy, increasing incidence of colon cancer), restraints (high costs & technical limitations associated with accuracy of smart pills), opportunities (continuous innovation in sensor technology, wireless communication and rising need for rapid drug delivery development) and challenges (patient privacy concerns, shortage of skilled personnel).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the smart pills market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the smart pills market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the smart pills market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of Medtronic (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), CapsoVision, Inc. (US), IntroMedic (South Korea), ANX Robotics (US), Shenzhen jifu Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) (China), etectrx (US), Check-Cap (Israel), BodyCap (France), and Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc (China) in the smart pills market.

Key Attributes:

