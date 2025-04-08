Delta Green Becomes First In CEE To Enter Ancillary Services For Households, Shifting EU Consumer Energy Market

Delta Green has launched a groundbreaking platform enabling households to provide grid balancing for transmission service operators, becoming the first in CEE.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delta Green has launched a groundbreaking platform enabling households to provide grid balancing for transmission service operators, becoming the first in Central Europe and among the first in Europe to implement such a solution. This innovation comes at a critical time when European flexibility needs are projected to more than double, from 220 TWh in 2025 to 530 TWh by 2033, according to European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity's (ENTSO) latest projections.The platform transforms ordinary households into active participants in the energy market, allowing them to adjust electricity consumption or supply power in response to grid demands – a capability that directly addresses Europe's growing flexibility challenges."A standard home solar system with battery storage can save up to €40 per month. In Germany and France, where millions of homes have solar setups, 10% participation could offset the output of several power plants, reducing fossil fuel reliance and boosting grid resilience," says Jan Hicl, co-owner and CPO of Delta Green.Economic Impact and Market PotentialA recent study from the Smart Energy Europe Association (smartEn) demonstrates that demand-side flexibility could deliver over €300 billion in benefits for European consumers by 2030. Grid flexibility from available assets – including household systems – could contribute a projected €4 billion in annual savings for European grid operators.According to the European Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER), the European electricity system is undergoing a massive transformation, with grid expansion and flexibility measures potentially reducing electricity prices by 11% by 2035 and by 30% in 2040 in a net-zero scenario. Flexibility solutions, combined with grid optimization, could lower much-needed grid investments from an anticipated €67 billion to €55 billion annually between 2025 and 2050.Supporting EU Energy Transition GoalsThis innovation directly supports the EU's competitiveness and affordability agenda at a time when a significant investment of €584 billion is needed by 2030 to modernize and expand Europe's grid infrastructure. The European Commission has emphasized that increasing system flexibility through deployment of storage and demand response can provide tangible cost savings.According to the European Parliament's study on flexibility needs, daily flexibility needs are projected to grow dramatically, from 153 TWh in 2021 to 362 TWh in 2030, with weekly flexibility estimated at about 242 TWh and seasonal flexibility at 168 TWh. Delta Green's household flexibility solution addresses what experts call "the greatest untapped source of flexible demand across Europe."Expanding Across EuropeThe company is now working on expanding its services beyond the Czech Republic to both Western - and Eastern Europe (e.g. DACH, Italy and Romania), potentially transforming how millions of European households interact with the energy grid. By enabling this flexibility revolution, the Delta Green platform is helping to shape a more resilient, affordable, and sustainable energy future for Europe.Smart grid technologies like Delta Green's solution can help reduce peak loads and storage requirements. With Europe aiming to reach a 72% share of renewables in power generation by 2030, as supported by the European Parliament's position on the Electricity Market Design, household flexibility will be crucial for managing the increasingly intermittent power system.About Delta Green Ltd.:Delta Green is a Czech energy company that empowers households to utilize electricity efficiently and responsibly. Beyond energy supply, it offers intelligent, automated solutions for managing electricity consumption and production. Delta Green aims to develop a flexibility aggregator for households. Originally established in 2008 as Nano Green under the Nano Energies group, the company rebranded as Delta Green in 2024. It is jointly owned by David Brozik, Prokop Cech, Lukas Benes and Jan Hicl.

Tomas Kolder

Delta Green

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.