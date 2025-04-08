403
"Burnt alive": Gaza journalist dies in agony in Israeli air attack
(MENAFN) A Palestinian journalist has succumbed to acute burns during an Israeli airstrike on a tent housing journalists in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, local media reported on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Monday, leaving Ahmed Mansour, a reporter for Palestine Today, critically injured.
Video footage from the scene captured Mansour engulfed in flames. Palestinian news agency confirmed his death early Tuesday morning. His passing marks the second journalist fatality from the attack, with eight others reported injured.
The Israeli military acknowledged conducting the strike, asserting it targeted journalist Hassan Elslayeh, whom they allege has ties to Hamas. Elslayeh was also injured in the same attack.
Local authorities report that since October 2023, more than 211 Palestinian journalists have lost their lives due to Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. This latest tragedy unfolds amid a renewed Israeli offensive that began on March 18, resulting in approximately 1,400 deaths and at least 3,400 injuries, effectively terminating a ceasefire and prisoner swap deal that had been in place since January.
